Kim Kardashian Announces Collaboration With Streaming Service Hulu To Create New Reality Show

Attention, Kardashian Celebrates New Collaboration: Kim Kardashian and Hulu have begun production of their new show for Hulu!

Kardashian is back at work! Kim Kardashian has announced that she will begin filming her new show for Hulu. The update comes out just three months after the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrapped up its 20th and final season back in June. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder shared a snapshot of the microphone set on her Instagram story on Thursday, September 23rd and wrote, “Day 1.”

Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family announced their multi-year partnership with Hulu back in December 2020. Nothing is known about the deal yet, the family will simply “create global content” exclusively for the streamer. As for the new series, a title and premiere date have yet to be announced, but it will reportedly debut later this year.

During the Disney Upfronts in May (streamer owned by Disney), Kris Jenner announced a new series, calling it a new chapter. “In the new show, you will see how we develop as a family,” she said.

“Fans want us to be who we are, and from the first moment they were emotionally invested in our show, just like us. Fans will be delighted to see us continue our journey. I can’t tell you much about what awaits us, but the spoiler sounds like this: we will look amazing and everyone will watch what is happening. “

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu – Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

Momager called the transition “a simple matter” during the event.

“The Disney partnership was easy. We are big fans of “The Bachelor”, and I love the American Idol show“, Chris said.

“Hulu is the perfect place for our new show as this is where you can currently follow each season.”Go to keeping up with Kardashian “… Hulu makes them feel like one big, strong family, and they immediately embraced the idea for a new show with such an open and welcoming hug. “

As the first day of production kicks off, the next few months will be hectic for Kim. The star is slated to debut Saturday Night Live as a guest host for the upcoming season 47, which will premiere on October 2 with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Casey Musgraves. Kim was cast to host the October 9 episode of Music Guest Halsey. She noted this news on Twitter On September 22nd, writing: “OMFG, there is no turning back !!!! LOL I accept SNL !!!!!! “