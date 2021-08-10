Kylie Jenner’s red carpet looks

In honor of the birthday of a celebrity, we recall her brightest and most iconic images of past years

Kylie is not a frequent guest on the red carpet. The girl is biased towards the choice of events, giving preference only to the most ambitious and significant. She chooses the appropriate looks for such events: the couture Balmain from the new collection, which was just presented in Paris, the archive Mugler, or exclusive dresses created by the best designers especially for her.

Kylie Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier, 2014

Kylie Jenner in Steven Khalil, 2015













Kylie always chooses dresses that would advantageously emphasize her feminine figure – with an emphasis on the chest and waist. A long friendship with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, resulted in a fruitful collaboration – the youngest Jenner often chooses dresses of this particular French brand for publication. And for Olivier, Kylie is the best model.

Kylie Jenner in Balmain, 2015

Jenner loves sequin dresses, floor-length models with a small hem and lingerie style. Some of her most memorable looks are dresses on Met gala … For the images, the girl selects a bright hairstyle, often experimenting with hair color (from green and pink to platinum blonde) and, of course, makeup. Check out Kylie’s most striking red carpet looks from yesteryear.

Kylie Jenner in Shady Zeineldine, 2015

Kylie Jenner in Balmain, 2015

Kylie Jenner in Bryan Hearns, 2015

Kylie Jenner in Labourjoisie, 2016

Kylie Jenner in Balmain, 2016

Kendall and Kylie Jenner at LaBourjoisie, 2016

Kylie Jenner in Balmain, 2017

Kylie Jenner in Versace, 2017

Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang, 2018

Kylie Jenner in Tom Ford, 2018

Kylie Jenner in Balmain, 2019

Kylie Jenner in Versace, 2019

Kylie Jenner in Ralph and Russo, 2019

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormy

