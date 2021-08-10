Kylie Jenner’s red carpet looks

August 10 |
Yana Polyaninova
In honor of the birthday of a celebrity, we recall her brightest and most iconic images of past years
Kylie is not a frequent guest on the red carpet. The girl is biased towards the choice of events, giving preference only to the most ambitious and significant. She chooses the appropriate looks for such events: the couture Balmain from the new collection, which was just presented in Paris, the archive Mugler, or exclusive dresses created by the best designers especially for her.
Kylie always chooses dresses that would advantageously emphasize her feminine figure – with an emphasis on the chest and waist. A long friendship with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, resulted in a fruitful collaboration – the youngest Jenner often chooses dresses of this particular French brand for publication. And for Olivier, Kylie is the best model.
Jenner loves sequin dresses, floor-length models with a small hem and lingerie style. Some of her most memorable looks are dresses on Met gala… For the images, the girl selects a bright hairstyle, often experimenting with hair color (from green and pink to platinum blonde) and, of course, makeup. Check out Kylie’s most striking red carpet looks from yesteryear.
