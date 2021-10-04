Laporta explained to the Barça board of directors via WhatsApp why he supports Kuman. They were confident of retirement – Football

Barcelona President Joan Laporta told the board of directors via WhatsApp that he supports coach Ronald Koeman.

On Thursday, after the defeat of Barça to Benfica (0: 3) in the Champions League, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Catalans took place at the Camp Nou. On it Laporta expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the results and the fact that Koeman continues to play three central defenders and leaves young players out of the squad.

The press concluded that the match against Atlético was the last for Kuman at the head of Barça. The same opinion was formed by the members of the board of directors, who decided that on October 17, by the next meeting, the team would have a new coach.

However, after all the media wrote about Koeman’s imminent resignation, Laporta called the coach on Friday to talk to him in detail about the team’s position, results and game.

On Saturday morning, the president communicated his position to the board members via WhatsApp. He explained that “the coach is trustworthy”, that he took over the team in the midst of a sporting and managerial crisis at the club.

Laporta’s move was prompted by a desire to avoid a situation in which members of the club’s board would find out about a change in the president’s opinion through the press.

