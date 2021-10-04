https://ria.ru/20210224/dikaprio-1598403855.html

Leonardo DiCaprio decided not to star in Scorsese's film

Leonardo DiCaprio decided not to play the main role in the film Scorsese – Russia news today

Leonardo DiCaprio decided not to star in Scorsese’s film

Leonardo DiCaprio decided not to star in the new thriller-western Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”, reports DigitalSpy. RIA Novosti, 24.02.2021

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Leonardo DiCaprio decided not to star in the new thriller-western Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”, reports DigitalSpy. The actor will be replaced by Jesse Plemons, known for the projects “Breaking Bad” and “Fargo”. DiCaprio will play a supporting role in the new film. Also starring in the film is Robert De Niro. The film is based on the book of the same name by David Grann and follows a series of horrific murders that took place in the oil-rich Oklahoma region. Plemons will reincarnate as an FBI investigator, and DiCaprio will become the nephew of an influential local rancher (De Niro). Di Caprio also starred in the comedy “Don’t Look Up.” Together with Jennifer Lawrence, he plays astronomers who discover a meteorite flying towards the Earth. Also in the picture are Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett.

