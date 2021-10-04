Leonardo DiCaprio, J. Lo and other stars grew up in poverty. Photo then and now

World famous stars make millions of dollars annually, so it’s hard to imagine that they once didn’t even have money for bread. The conditions in which they could grow also seem incredible.

For example, in a family Sarah Jessica Parker did not celebrate their birthday due to the high cost of the event, but Leonardo DiCaprio grew up in a gangster quarter next to prostitutes.

OBOZREVATEL has collected a selection of stars who were able to break out “into the people”, despite a difficult childhood.

Oprah Winfrey

TV presenter Oprah Winfrey was an unwanted child in the family. The father served in the army, and the mother only turned 18 years old.

After giving birth, Oprah’s mother went to work, and the girl was raised by her grandmother. Growing up at the age of 13, Winfrey began using drugs. Note that the future star was raped by relatives several times and she wanted to commit suicide when she became pregnant at the age of 13.

Despite being poor as a child, Oprah was able to achieve success on television in the United States and now earns about $ 40 million a year.

Celine Dion

Canadian singer Celine Dion grew up in a large and poor family, where she was the youngest of 14 children. The future star emphasized that she often lacked parental love and attention.

Now Celine is one of the richest performers in the world, and her fortune is estimated at $ 450 million.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker grew up in a family with 8 children. Parents received a small salary, and they barely had enough for food. Children have never had a birthday.

Sarah Jessica has worked in the theater since the age of 4, and in her youth was a cashier in a store. Now Parker is a successful businesswoman and actress who is known all over the world. Her condition is estimated at 100 million dollars.

Tom Cruise

Hollywood sex symbol Tom Cruise changed school 15 times, because his family was constantly moving in search of work. The father of the future actor beat his four children, and his mother worked in 4 shifts.

Now films with Tom’s participation bring hundreds of millions of box office receipts, and his fortune is estimated at half a billion dollars.

Nicki Minaj

Singer Niki Minaj was raised by her grandmother until she was 5 years old, while her parents worked in New York.

Having matured, the future star did not want to move to her father, because he used alcohol and drugs. In addition, the man often beat his mother and daughter.

Note that now the rap singer earns about $ 50 million.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez had a poor childhood. My father worked as a programmer, and my mother worked as a kindergarten teacher. There were times when parents were out of work. They were able to get Jay into a Catholic school and barely raised money for private dance lessons.

Now J. Lo is one of the highest paid female performers in the world. Her performance alone costs only about $ 2 million.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s mom got pregnant at 16, and her dad was barely 17 then. Parents worked several jobs.

The singer has repeatedly said that her childhood in Texas was held in terrible conditions.

Now the star is a millionaire, only one of her advertising posts on Instagram is worth about a million dollars.

Eminem

Mom gave birth to rapper Eminem at the age of 17. They often moved in search of a better life due to lack of funds. Eminem did a terrible job at school, leaving him twice in his sophomore year. In many songs there are lines about a difficult youth and resentment towards the mother, who did not pay attention to him in childhood.

Unlike other rappers who are in parallel business, Eminem earned millionth fortune only thanks to the music.

Jay Z

American rapper Jay Z grew up without a father. His mother raised four children herself. The woman worked around the clock so that the family had enough money for bread. Jay Z was even embarrassed to go to school in shabby clothes and shoes.

As of 2021, the performer is a dollar billionaire.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio’s family lived in a poor neighborhood with prostitutes, drug dealers and crooks in the neighborhood. Mom worked several jobs to ensure her son’s future. She spent the last money to prepare young Leo for the film castings.

DiCaprio lived up to his mother’s expectations. Now his condition is estimated at $ 300 million.

