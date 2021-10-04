Leonardo DiCaprio worked on the screenplay for the comedy Don’t Look Up for 5 months before accepting the lead role.

Leonardo DiCaprio spent five months researching and refining the script for the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up before taking the lead. About this comedy director and screenwriter Adam McKay told on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

According to McKay, he did not believe that DiCaprio would want to star in his film. However, the actor really liked the script and studied it for four to five months, proposing new ideas. “We were interrupted due to quarantine, but when we found a safe way to make this film, he joined the cast. I couldn’t believe it, ”McKay said.

Jennifer Lawrence, who, according to McKay, was a fan of his Step Brothers comedy, was the first to agree to star in the film. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothy Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, as well as singer Ariana Grande and rapper Kid Cadi.

In the comedy Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio and Lawrence played two astronomers – Dr. Randall Mindy and Keith Dibiaski, whose image McKay designed specifically for the actress. The heroes will go on a tour to warn humanity that a meteorite is flying towards the Earth, which will destroy the planet in six months.

In January, the release of the picture was announced by Netflix. The official premiere date has not yet been announced, but McKay said that the picture will be shown in November-December 2021.