Liverpool and Man City played a space match. Salah turned on god mode, but this was not enough to win – 10/04/2021

A source: Reuters

The calendar of “Manchester City” in the last week is not to be envied: they have had a very difficult away streak. Last Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s side beat Chelsea (1-0) in the Premier League, three days later, the Citizens lost to PSG (0-2) in the Champions League and came to Anfield for a snack.

Read also

Liverpool’s sparring partners were slightly weaker before the game against the champions. In the Champions League, the Reds warmed up at Porto (5: 1) and came up to Manchester City in great shape, despite the personnel losses. The match was missed by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliot, who broke his ankle in the game with Leeds.

The confrontation between Liverpool and Manchester City is the main thing in recent years in the Premier League, and the coaches of the teams do not get tired of complimenting each other.

“Jurgen Klopp’s teams have helped me become a better coach. He brought me to another level – made me think, prove to myself, become better. This is the reason why I am still in this business. Since I came to England – well, maybe not in my first year – Liverpool have always been at their best. For the last four years, we and they have always been at the top. This is the biggest compliment, ”Guardiola said before the game.

</p> <!-- WP QUADS Content Ad Plugin v. 2.0.30 --> <div class="quads-location quads-ad2" id="quads-ad2" style="float:none;margin:0px;"> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- Disnews --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-5677985950896607" data-ad-slot="8924253192" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUko3zDNGu6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

“They are still really the best team for me in Europe at the moment and we have a tough challenge. This is a really special game of the season, it is always the same every year. You have to be brave, you have to be decisive, you have to be cocky, you have to be really your best version, ”Klopp noted in turn.

The game started at high speeds and with mutual pressure. As it might seem, Liverpool ran out of strength faster. The hosts slowed down by the middle of the first half and completely forgot about the goal of Manchester City. During the half of the match, the Reds struck at Ederson’s goal only once – and that was not on target. “Citizens”, in turn, created several dangerous moments, but could not realize them. Somewhere Alisson was good, and somewhere the City players were anxious.

Read also

After the break, Liverpool’s strikers remembered why they took to the pitch. Mo Salah became especially active. Several dangerous attacks ended in nothing, until the Egyptian got down to business. On the 59th minute of the meeting, the winger grabbed the ball in his own half of the field, ran away from João Canselo and moved to the center near the City penalty area. The transfer of Salah brought Sadio Mane one on one with Ederson, and the Senegalese did not disappoint and shot exactly to the left corner.

Just 10 minutes later, Gaby Jesus’ Salah-style solo pass brought a goal for Manchester City. The Brazilian moved from the right flank to the center and made a pass to the left to Phil Foden. The young Englishman rolled the ball hard into the far bottom corner.

But Salah was inspired that evening. It is difficult to describe his goal in words. Comparisons with the best goals in Lionel Messi’s career are relevant.

But Manchester City is a great team, so as not to lose heart even after such masterpieces at their goal. Yes, the guests evened the score with a great deal of luck, but nevertheless. The ball was scored by Kevin De Bruyne. Shot with one touch from the penalty line. A ricochet from Liverpool defender Joel Matip prevented Alisson from reaching the ball out of the corner.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUkyP_cMVdR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Read also

This moment made it possible to avoid a big scandal. The entire City bench was convinced that James Milner’s foul 15 minutes before the end deserved a warning, which would have been his second. Guardiola even received a yellow card for his protests. It is also important that Milner, remaining on the field, took part in the attack, which ended with a goal from Salah. Although the City coach was still unhappy after the match: “It’s a clean yellow card, everything is clear here. If Milner had been a Manchester City player, he would have been removed in this episode. ”

But, fortunately, not Milner will be remembered, but Salah, who played an outstanding match.