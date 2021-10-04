London court rejects Johnny Depp’s libel appeal – Culture

LONDON, March 25. / TASS /. The Court of Appeals for England and Wales on Thursday denied Hollywood actor Johnny Depp the right to challenge the London High Court decision that had previously dismissed his lawsuit against The Sun tabloid. Depp accuses the publication of libel, as it claimed that the artist beat his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

“We refuse to grant Mr. Depp’s petition to accept for consideration new evidence in favor of his appeal, and we believe that this appeal cannot be successful, and there are no other convincing reasons for considering it,” said Judge Nicholas Underhill, quoted by the TV channel Sky News. Representatives of the actor have not yet commented on the decision.

Depp’s lawyers insisted on the appeal, drawing the attention of the judges to the fact that Hurd did not keep her promise to donate all the $ 7 million received after her divorce from Depp in 2017 to charity. However, the Court of Appeal considered that this circumstance would hardly have influenced the decision of the London High Court made in November last year.

Depp is suing News Group Publishers, which publishes the tabloid The Sun, and the newspaper’s journalist Dan Wootton, for an article published in 2018 that said the artist committed numerous acts of physical violence against Heard. During a hearing last summer in London, both Depp, 57, and Hurd, 34, were in attendance. They came to the meetings separately, so as not to collide with each other and not provoke a scandal. The entire trial was accompanied by mutual accusations of the parties and discussion of the scandalous details of the life of Hollywood stars together.

At the end of the trial, the court concluded that 12 of the 14 episodes of domestic violence reported by Hurd did indeed take place and The Sun’s allegations should not be considered defamatory. Shortly thereafter, Depp announced that he had been asked to give up his role as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3. Depp left the project, and Dane Mads Mikkelsen was approved for the role of the main villain of the movie saga.