Lost Bond role, competition with DiCaprio and 8 more facts about Christian Bale

Hollywood stars try to keep secret the details of their lives, often very extraordinary. Elena Zarkhina, film editor at WMJ.ru, studies actors and actresses with the most unusual fates. The next story is about Christian Bale.

The first kiss happened to a gymnast

Christian was born into the family of a commercial pilot and a circus performer. Because of this, the young man spent a lot of time both in the cockpit of the plane and under the dome of the circus – the boy studied the professions of his parents with eager interest, although from an early age he intended to become an actor.

Anyway, a regular visit to the circus gave young Bale not only a happy childhood, but also the first kiss he had with an acrobat named Barta. This did not result in a big novel, but it seems that the future artist will remember him for the rest of his life. We can understand the pretentiousness of young Christian – this, of course, is not the same as kissing a classmate in the backyard of the school.

Was secretly in love with Drew Barrymore

At the age of 13, Christian played his first major role in Steven Spielberg’s war drama Empire of the Sun. The young actor managed to bypass 4 thousand candidates for the role of the main character Jim and got the opportunity to work with the main director of the new Hollywood.

Spielberg’s goddaughter often appeared on the set – then 12-year-old Drew Barrymore, with whom, as it turned out later, young Christian was secretly in love. The actor failed to evoke reciprocal feelings in Drew, but she forever remained his first youthful love.

For years competed with Leonardo DiCaprio

We have already accumulated a kind of list of stars who almost played Jack in Titanic (for example, Matthew McConaughey fought for this work to the last), but what can we do if James Cameron’s large-scale project seemed such a tasty morsel for most of Hollywood. Christian Bale was among the contenders for the lead male role. As you know, he gave up work in the project to DiCaprio, and a few years later he also “lost” the role to Leo in Danny Boyle’s “The Beach”.

But everything in life is not accidental, and there was a role that Bale was able to win from DiCaprio – the character of Patrick Bateman in the film adaptation of “American Psycho”. The image of a maniac hero attracted only the most desperate artists, and DiCaprio and Bale entered the casting final. At first, the producers gave the role of Leo, but at the last moment, agents were able to dissuade him from the project, fearing that this work would end his career.

Christian turned out to be more fearless and wayward – his agents also persuaded him to abandon the picture, but he did not obey. As a result, his image in “American Psychopath” is rightfully considered one of the most famous and most frightening in the history of cinema.

Subjected his body to unthinkable transformations for the sake of roles

The fanaticism of the actor is manifested not only in the struggle for roles, but also in preparation for them. It seems that none of his fellow contemporaries underwent so many external changes for the sake of filming a movie. So, for the sake of a role in the drama “The Machinist”, the actor managed to lose weight to a critical point, dropping 25 kg – the artist weighed 54 kg. By the way, Bale himself admitted that he intended to lose weight further, but he was dissuaded by the producers, who, at the sight of a painfully emaciated star, persuaded Christian not to risk his health.

After filming for The Machinist, Bale began preparations for the first part of the relaunched Batman franchise. At the first meeting with director Christopher Nolan, the actor seemed to the director too “frail” – he even doubted that the artist would be able to gain the necessary muscle mass. Imagine Nolan’s surprise when, a few months later, a fit Bale with a mountain of muscles stood in front of him.

It would seem that the star should have stopped at these achievements – he has long proved that he is very devoted to the profession. But it was not there. Christian repeated his stunt with a record weight loss for the role in the sports drama “The Fighter”, and a couple of years later gained 20 kg for the role in the political thriller “Power”. In 2019, Christian admitted that he would no longer change his weight for the role, citing age and possible health problems.

Met his wife through Winona Ryder

In the late 90s, Christian was in the same company of mutual friends with Winona Ryder. One would assume that this could be the beginning of a big love story between the actors, but no – at some point, Bale was fascinated not by the star of “Stranger Things”, but by her personal assistant Sandra Blazhich.

The sympathy turned out to be mutual, and in January 2000 the lovers played a modest wedding. The couple are raising two children – 16-year-old daughter Emmaline and 7-year-old son Joseph.

Made a scandal on the set of Terminator

2009 became a turning point for Bale in his career, not only because he got a role in the film “Terminator: May the Savior Come” (his favorite film franchise), but also because the shooting in the film was overshadowed by a loud scandal with his participation.

On one of the filming days, Bale had an argument with the tape operator Shane Herlbat. Christian was playing an emotionally difficult piece when the operator interrupted him, considering the take to be defective. An annoyed Bale did not think of anything better than to throw out all his anger over a thwarted take on Hurlbat.

This whole ugly story could never have gone beyond the bounds of the set, if someone had not recorded it and leaked the recording to the Web. The rest is history. Bale was criticized for lack of restraint and disrespect for colleagues. Under public pressure, the artist publicly apologized to Shane, but the sediment, as they say, remained

Almost played James Bond

Christian was among the cast to play James Bond. Given the actor’s readiness for an amazing outward transformation for the sake of the role, it can be assumed that he had a great chance of playing the role of 007.

Nevertheless, despite all efforts, the role of the 6th James Bond went to Daniel Craig. Observing the persuasiveness of the actor in this image and the important financial success of the parts of the franchise with his participation, it is difficult to talk about the producers’ mistake. But there is no reason to assume that after Craig leaves his role will go to Bale – after all, the latter is already 47 years old, and this is an important factor.

Although Roger Moore last played Bond at the age of 57, this is rather an exception that proves the rule – viewers want to see their beloved hero young and convincingly athletic in the frame.

Set an unusual record in the film “Equilibrium”

Kurt Wimmer’s fantastic dystopia became one of the most successful films of the early 2000s. The film owes much of its recognition among the audience to the well-chosen cast of actors.

But, as it turned out, the film has other (less obvious achievements) – according to the calculations of the humorous site moviebodycounts.com, Bale’s hero, a dangerous mercenary of an elite squad for the film, kills 118 characters. This puts Christian in third place in a kind of rating of heroes who destroyed everyone and everything in their path.

Was close friends with Heath Ledger

Despite the fact that in “The Dark Knight” the actors played irreconcilable enemies, in real life they were good friends. By the way, the artists met not on the set of Christopher Nolan’s film comic strip, but a little earlier – when both played Bob Dylan in the phantasmagoria film “I’m Not There” by Todd Haynes.

After the news of the sudden death of Ledger spread around the world, Bale cut off communications with the press for several weeks and tried not to appear in public. Later, the actor commented on his reluctance to talk about Heath’s death in public.

“For me, grief is a purely personal experience that I don’t want to show off,”

– snapped the actor.

Actively supports Greenpeace and WWF

Contrary to the image of a harsh and difficult person, in real life, Christian is not devoid of empathy. The artist has been supporting Greenpeace and WWF for many years.