Love and Thunder “has not even been released yet, and fans believe that they have already found the first Easter egg

Background: Chris Hemsworth revealed a new photo from the filming of “Torah: Love and Thunder”. His huge arms surprised fansRecently, actor Chris Hemsworth announced the completion of filming for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder comic strip, in which he will star. He also shared a new photo. Some fans found one very noteworthy Easter egg in this picture.

According to The Techtack, some fans have noticed Chris Hemsworth’s belt. They noticed something on the badge that resembled the letter “T”.

The fact is that in the Marvel universe there is a belt of power with the letter “T” – Megenlord. This artifact and clothing accessory gives Thor additional power. At least that’s how it was in the comics.

In the MCU, Thor gave Megenlord to Tony Stark for safekeeping, after which he left him in the Avengers Tower. However, later things from this place, including the belt of power, began to be transferred to a new base.

If fans are right and Thor will wear his belt again in the new film, this may explain how he was able to regain his former shape and power. In addition, the huge hands of Chris Hemsworth, which can be seen in the photo, can also confirm the theory of Thor’s increased power with the help of Megenlord.

Recall that the premiere of "Torah: Love and Thunder" will take place in May 2022. The film will also feature Mighty Thor (Jane Foster), played by Natalie Portman. Previously, a photo has already appeared on the network with the actress's hands pumped up for this role.