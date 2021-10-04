Lovers in blankets: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky first came out together

https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210914/vlyublennye-v-odeyalakh-rianna-i-aap-rocky-vpervye-vmeste-vyshli-v-svet–259581413.html

Lovers in blankets: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky came out together for the first time

The popular singer and rapper made fans wait, but still appeared on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 09/14/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-09-14T13: 36 + 0400

TBILISI, 14 Sep – Sputnik. American singer Rihanna and rap musician A $ AP Rocky came out together for the first time – one of the most talked about couples appeared at the fashion ball Met Gala 2021. On the night of September 13-14, the most anticipated event in the world of fashion, the Institute Ball, took place in New York suit. The stars posed for photographers in outfits according to the declared theme of “American Independence”, but fans were waiting for the appearance of Rihanna, who always graced the Met Gala. And there was a reason for this. The star was supposed to be released in the company of her beloved A $ AP Rocky, with whom she was caught by the paparazzi more than once, but the couple never went out together. And when everyone got tired of waiting and lost hope, Rihanna and Asap appeared! For her release, Rihanna chose a dress from the Balenciaga brand, which resembles either a blanket or a down jacket. And her boyfriend wrapped himself in a robe that looked like a rag blanket. Fans do not cease to be touched by the stars and have already called them the most beautiful couple of the evening, pushing the “oldies” J. Lo and Ben Affleck. Read also:

