https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210914/vlyublennye-v-odeyalakh-rianna-i-aap-rocky-vpervye-vmeste-vyshli-v-svet–259581413.html
Lovers in blankets: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky came out together for the first time
Lovers in blankets: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky first came out together
The popular singer and rapper made fans wait, but still appeared on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 09/14/2021, Sputnik Georgia
2021-09-14T13: 36 + 0400
2021-09-14T13: 36 + 0400
2021-09-14T13: 36 + 0400
show business – news, scandals, stories
ben affleck
rihanna
Jennifer Lopez
foreign stars
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/0e/259581063_0-0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6910a2449857dcc7376fb590d3e52bab.jpg
TBILISI, 14 Sep – Sputnik. American singer Rihanna and rap musician A $ AP Rocky came out together for the first time – one of the most talked about couples appeared at the fashion ball Met Gala 2021. On the night of September 13-14, the most anticipated event in the world of fashion, the Institute Ball, took place in New York suit. The stars posed for photographers in outfits according to the declared theme of “American Independence”, but fans were waiting for the appearance of Rihanna, who always graced the Met Gala. And there was a reason for this. The star was supposed to be released in the company of her beloved A $ AP Rocky, with whom she was caught by the paparazzi more than once, but the couple never went out together. And when everyone got tired of waiting and lost hope, Rihanna and Asap appeared! For her release, Rihanna chose a dress from the Balenciaga brand, which resembles either a blanket or a down jacket. And her boyfriend wrapped himself in a robe that looked like a rag blanket. Fans do not cease to be touched by the stars and have already called them the most beautiful couple of the evening, pushing the “oldies” J. Lo and Ben Affleck. Read also:
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
2021
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
news
ru_GE
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/0e/259581063_346-0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a523f9dff29dd1eb693b11a28031675.jpg
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
ben affleck, rihanna, jennifer lopez, foreign stars
Popular singer and rapper made fans wait, but still appeared on the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala
TBILISI, 14 Sep – Sputnik. American singer Rihanna and rap musician A $ AP Rocky came out together for the first time – one of the most talked about couples appeared at the fashionable Met Gala 2021.
On the night of September 13-14, New York hosted the most anticipated event in the fashion world – the Costume Institute Ball. The stars posed for photographers in outfits according to the declared theme of “American Independence”, but fans were waiting for the appearance of Rihanna, who always graced the Met Gala. And there was a reason for this.
The star was supposed to be released in the company of her beloved A $ AP Rocky, with whom she was caught by the paparazzi more than once, but the couple never went out together. And when everyone got tired of waiting and lost hope, Rihanna and Asap appeared!
For her release, Rihanna chose a dress from the Balenciaga brand, which resembles either a blanket or a down jacket. And her boyfriend wrapped himself in a robe that looked like a rag blanket. Fans do not cease to be touched by the stars and have already called them the most beautiful couple of the evening, pushing the “oldies” J. Lo and Ben Affleck.
Read also: