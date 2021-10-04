https://ria.ru/20210517/remeyk-1732376120.html

Mads Mikkelsen admits Americans can’t drink like Danes

Mads Mikkelsen admitted that Americans cannot drink like the Danes – Russia news today

Mads Mikkelsen admits Americans can’t drink like Danes

Mads Mikkelsen has revealed his thoughts on the Hollywood remake of the Danish film “One More Each”, according to Entertainment Weekly. RIA Novosti, 21.08.2021

2021-05-17T05: 54

2021-05-17T05: 54

2021-08-21T22: 35

the culture

Denmark

Hollywood

leonardo dicaprio

Mads Mikkelsen

culture News

movies and TV shows

life style

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155745/29/1557452964_0:121:2857:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e93d4848521ec5528a436e3cf0ef8c30.jpg

MOSCOW, May 17 – RIA Novosti. Mads Mikkelsen revealed his thoughts on the Hollywood remake of the Danish film “One More Each”, according to Entertainment Weekly. The actor starred in the original film. He played a school teacher who, together with his friends, conducted a strange experiment. They decided to test on themselves the theory that a person lacks half a pound for a happy life. Every day the men drank alcohol and had a special blood alcohol test. The experience has led to unexpected results. Mikkelsen believes that creating any remake is not easy, but the actor understands why Hollywood decided to reshoot “One More” – although the Danish film was watched by many people, in his opinion, the original project is not very large-scale. He also admitted that Americans drink differently from Danes. “The culture of consumption in countries is different, especially Denmark and America. Everyone wants to know if America will approach this issue in a completely different way. It is quite possible. Or perhaps not. I want to say that the film is still about acceptance of life and finding yourself. And if the creators of the remake understand this, they will gain some freedom in terms of alcohol, “- says the actor. Thomas Winterberg’s picture “One More Each” won this year “Oscar” in the nomination “Best Foreign Language Film”. The rights to create the English-language remake were acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way film company.

https://ria.ru/20210426/oskar-1729903805.html

Denmark

Hollywood

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155745/29/1557452964_76 0:2807:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bd5c4428aca3732fd09b2c1d0e1f863.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

denmark, hollywood, leonardo dicaprio, mads mikkelsen, cultural news, movies and TV series, lifestyle, thomas winterberg