Man City has the most expensive squad in the top 5 leagues, Manchester United 2nd, Barça 4th, PSG 8th (CIES) – Football

The International Center for Sports Research (CIES) has ranked the teams from the top 5 leagues in Europe with the most expensive squads.

The work was carried out using a special algorithm created by the organization. Values ​​are current as of October 1, players on loan are not counted.

According to the results of calculations, the top three places in the list were taken by clubs from the Premier League: Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The top twenty looks like this:

1. “Manchester City” (England) – 1.280 billion euros;

2. “Manchester United” (England) – 1.214 billion euros;

3. Chelsea (England) – 946 million euros;

4. Barcelona (Spain) – 896 million euros;

5. Bayern Munich (Germany) – 890 million euros;

6. Liverpool (England) – 868 million euros;

7. Real (Spain) – 846 million euros;

8. PSG (France) – 808 million euros;

9. Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – 687 million euros;

10. Atlético (Spain) – 662 million euros;

11. Juventus (Italy) – 618 million euros;

12. Leipzig (Germany) – 590 million euros;

13. Tottenham (England) – 586 million euros;

14. Arsenal (England) – 563 million euros;

15. Bayer (Germany) – 537 million euros;

16. Leicester (England) – 480 million euros;

17. Inter (Italy) – 469 million euros;

18. Milan (Italy) – 434 million euros;

19. Sevilla (Spain) – 425 million euros;

20. Roma (Italy) – 415 million euros.