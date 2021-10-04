Marc Marquez regains the title of Captain of the Americas

On Saturday Marc Marquez took third place in the qualification of the GP of the Americas, and his list of the main contenders for victory in the race included Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaya and Fabio Quartararo, but in the end it was he who crossed the finish line with a crushing 5-second gap. Mark added his seventh Circuit of the Americas (COTA) win out of eight.
With this success, Team Repsol Honda celebrated the 450th podium in the Premier class and Mark took the 58th victory in his MotoGP career. The earned 25 points raised the Spaniard in the individual standings to 7th place.
The race went exactly according to plan. I had a good start, took a leading position in the first corner, was neat in the first three or four laps, and then, when the rubber was a little worn out, I began to attack and create a gap. This is how we planned, and this is how it went. Felt very comfortable on the motorcycle.
I saw the gap increase, but I continued to drive at the set pace. In the end, I was very tired, it was a little difficult to maintain concentration, but in such conditions it was difficult for absolutely everyone. Thanks to the impressive lead over Fabio, he could drive the most stable and smoothly.