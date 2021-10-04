Marc Marquez regains the title of Captain of the Americas

On Saturday Marc Marquez took third place in the qualification of the GP of the Americas, and his list of the main contenders for victory in the race included Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaya and Fabio Quartararo, but in the end it was he who crossed the finish line with a crushing 5-second gap. Mark added his seventh Circuit of the Americas (COTA) win out of eight.

With this success, Team Repsol Honda celebrated the 450th podium in the Premier class and Mark took the 58th victory in his MotoGP career. The earned 25 points raised the Spaniard in the individual standings to 7th place.