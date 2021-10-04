Marko Nikolic leaves Lokomotiv, opinion, stories about the Serbian coach

Marko Nikolic should have been taken to Lokomotiv just for the club’s press service to release this preview of the match against CSKA: when a fan in red and green attributed “Nick” to the phrase “Olic is handsome”.

Just. Ironically. And effectively (they pinned the army men without insults and rolled them in the Cup with a score of 3: 0). Exactly so – clearly explaining their decisions; winking, but not smiling broadly; and it was the Serbian coach who managed Lokomotiv very effectively. At the same time, fighting off counterplay by the leadership, which allegedly acted against him and is now going to fire him after a gray period from a couple of draws and defeats.





It’s time to remember what Nikolic was remembered for for Lokomotiv. And after a while – to look at the new coach of the club and his results for a year and four months of work.

1. Nikolic came to Lokomotiv in May 2020, when they painted portraits of Yuri Semin in Moscow, fans swore at the leadership, organized sabotage in the accounts of the club’s sponsors and cheered against their team at its own stadium.

So, in the first match of Nikolic, Loko beat Orenburg, but most of the fans went home in the 20th minute. The same – mixed with insults to the bosses and rooting exclusively for Semin – continued throughout the season and even in the Champions League. The fans from the central stands complained that they did not like going to the stadium in such a depressing atmosphere.

Nikolic, on the other hand, called Semin the main legend of Lokomotiv and made it clear without collisions that it was better when they were rooting for, not against. And still he gave out fair football, for example, against Bayern. Defeat 1: 2, about which they said en masse: “I’m not ashamed.”

2. Loko did not stay in European competition, but was stable in the second part of the season – after the first full-fledged training camp. The players noted that the coach focuses on three components: tactics, personal conversations, psychological attitude. In the spring, Loko flew (won nine out of 11 matches), finished third and made it to the Europa League.

Not an ideal result – considering the defeat of 1: 6 from Zenit. But not bad, considering the conditions under which Nikolic worked (more on that later).

3. And taking into account the traditional, but important for consolidating the status of the winning coach, success in the Russian Cup. Nikolic is also victorious.

4. Players grew under Nikolic. And those who are older have evolved.

Example 1 – Rifat Zhemaletdinov

It was after the winter training camp in 2021 that Rifat became Loko’s chief creative officer (he officially replaced Krykhovyak and the tired Rybchinsky with Kamano) and a stable player in the Russian national team. Nikolic talked a lot with him and sent him to a new position – under the attacker.

“At the training camp, Marco said that he sees me more as a center forward or under attack,” Rifat explained in March. “I was surprised because the position was unfamiliar to me, but I agreed to try.”





Example 2 – Maxim Mukhin

Vasily Kiknadze, who was in charge of Loko, was upset: Semin lacked young players in his squad. Nikolic gave them space and time.

I entrusted 19-year-old midfielder Mukhin with bulldog work in the center, he gained confidence and was not afraid to hit from long distances. As a result – comparisons with Wernbloom, the first call to the Russian national team (at the moment when Maxim was warming up buckwheat with cutlets) and the game at Euro 2020.

Example 3 – Fedor Smolov

Renaissance. Goals. Link with Zhemaletdinov. Return to the national team. Right now Fedor is Loko’s top scorer with six goals.

5. Nikolic worked and gave results not only during the war of fans and leadership. And also when this leadership pulled strong players out of his team and imposed transfers.

Nikolic played enough Mukhin and made him the main one – the player went to CSKA for almost free (to a more or less competitor).

Iosifov just started to approach the base – the club could not agree with the player’s father (agent), and 20-year-old Nikita left for Spain.

Chorluka and Krykhovyak. The leaders did not give devastating interviews, but hinted that their departure from Loko was more for political than for football reasons.

Anton Miranchuk will not be cured in any way.

According to the Championship, the entire summer campaign was not coordinated with Nikolic!

6. Lokomotiv had an adequate mouthpiece all this time. Nikolic developed a simple Russian language for himself, willingly shared his thoughts and was laconic in fact. He clearly formulated how Lokomotiv played and in what state Smolov was.

My favorite words performed by Nikolic are paternal regret that Mukhin and Iosifov left (somewhat similar to Semin’s tears after Khvichi left for Rubin). Marco then said that he saw many times when the players left for money and nothing good came of it, but still wishes the guys good luck.

PS Nikolic seems to be a cool guy.

Everyone has their own arguments. For example, the Loko fan since 2004 Anastasia Yaroslavskaya said goodbye to the coach on Twitter with the following words: “I will remember Nikolic as a very cool guy with whom we smoked on the balcony in the Ufa Hilton. Who took a team that had been disassembled into rubbish, who had been sitting on buses for many years, and made them run forward.

This phrase contains the whole drama of Nikolic, Loko and those who are worried about the team. So I asked Anastasia for the details of that story. Let’s show Marco on a smile!

“My friend and I came to Ufa and checked into the hotel where the team lived. It was about five hours before the game, and while we were waiting for our room, we went out onto the balcony – there is one, big and overlooking Salavat Yulaev.

There we saw two smoking benches. Marco was sitting on one of them. They greeted, asked how the mood was, they decided not to ask rough questions, so as not to escalate before the game.

Marco asked in response how long we have been rooting for Lokomotiv and where we have come from. We talked about some simple, pleasant topics. Then he somehow casually asked: “What about the tickets?” Lokomotiv was then allocated only 50 units per sector, and the friend just did not get it. As a result, Marco asked the head of the team to select a ticket from those that were given to the team to the central stand.

In general, the man left a very good impression. He also speaks excellent Russian! “