match “Ak Bars” and “Salavat” broadcast on ESPN? Let them learn

Forward of “Ak Bars” Artyom Galimov shared his emotions from the victory over “Salavat Yulaev” (2: 0) in the KHL regular championship match.

– We won, all good fellows.

– Describe an abandoned puck – how did you manage to put your opponent on his knees and shoot exactly at nine?

– I don’t know, he himself fell, it remains only to get.

– But running away in the minority, you probably need to have composure?

– We went “2 in 1”, I thought at first to give a pass, but it seemed we were catching up, and I decided to throw myself.

– You were very happy when Burmistrov scored the second goal. Until recently, were you worried about the final result?

– Of course, artists came out there at Salavat.



– How is your game changing, because at the start of the season not everything worked out, but now they started to score? Maybe something was in the way?

– Nothing got in the way. I continue to work, everything will be fine.

– Is there some weight from the fact that they expect more from you this season, they ask as a leader?

– As a leader – it is said loudly. We play our game, we try to help the team with our link.

– In your opinion, three of Salavat’s legionnaires are the strongest in the league?

– I do not know. I didn’t think about it.



– Your match was broadcast on ESPN today, how do you feel about such attention?

– Let them learn (laughs) “, – the official website of the club quotes Galimov as saying.