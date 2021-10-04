Mbappé announced the unsuccessful departure from PSG :: Football :: RBC Sport

The striker asked PSG to release him in July so that the club could find a replacement

PSG striker Kilian Mbappe asked to sell him from the team last summer. He told RMC Sport about this.

“I asked to let me go because I didn’t want to renew the contract. I wanted the club to be able to find a replacement, ”Mbappe said.

At the same time, the footballer noted that he was “happy” all four years that he spent in the French team. “I announced my desire early enough for the club to act. I did it at the end of July, ”he said.

At the end of September, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema recounted Mbappe’s words about his desire to join the Spanish team.

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 after joining AS Monaco.

This summer, negotiations were underway about a possible transfer of the striker, but the transfer did not take place. PSG reported that they are ready to sell the player if they receive a decent offer from Real Madrid. According to the management of the French club, Madrid “only imitated the desire to buy a player” in order to sign Mbappe for free when his contract expires.

PSG offered Mbappe two contract options in the summer, but the striker refused to renew the agreement with the Parisian club.