Mbappe scandals his entire career. He fought at Monaco, had a fight in the national team and is now offended by Neymar

Mbappe became famous early – his family from childhood prepared Kilian for fame and a great future. The forward’s father is a career programming genius. According to his plan, the son is still moving forward – and we can say that he does it great. The youngest player and goal-scorer in AS Monaco history, winner of the national treble in his first season with PSG, the youngest goal-scorer after Pele in the World Cup final – Kilian’s titles and achievements are blowing away. Therefore, the main question was – will the Frenchman withstand the pressure of fame? Now we can say no.

Mbappe – an immodest talent

To understand Mbappe, you need to follow his path – and he is more than majestic for 22 years. The young striker, who was led by his father throughout his career, has never been mistaken yet – everywhere he chose the right path and club. Now the saga of Kilian’s transfer to Real is unfolding, but not everyone knows that he could have been there as early as 13 years old – Madrid hantilized young talent for the youth team.

The father interfered with the transfer – he decided that his son would always have time to go to Real Madrid, but right now he needs playing time and better conditions. Probably everyone knows the further history of Mbappe: Monaco, 180 million euros, PSG, the French national team, the World Cup. The Frenchman walked perfectly everywhere, as if on a thread, and such a path simply could not but affect the young personality.

Kylian Mbappe Photo: Getty Images

The Mbappe family knows their own worth – in negotiations with the clubs there was pressure, and twisting of arms, and knocking out better conditions. Monaco was promoted for a multi-million dollar signature bonus, PSG was assigned to a security guard and a driver (and they wanted – to a private jet), and they demanded tens of millions of euros from Real. At the same time, already when moving to Paris, the family knocked out a full set of sheikhs, up to an increase in salary after receiving the Golden Ball and compensation in the event of a ban from Parisians in the Champions League. And this on condition that the Frenchman was just a teenager at the time of his transfer to PSG. Of course, Neymar’s level and his loyalty bonuses are still far from the level, but still.

When you’re an eleventh grader with a private jet arriving for you and millions drop in, it’s easy to go nuts. And although the majority speaks of Mbappa as a wonderful boy and the soul of the company, there is still too much pathos in him.

Mbappe regularly takes offense and scandals

No matter how well partners and coaches say about Mbappa, if you look closely, all the words turn out to be flattery. Not even flattery – rather, deliberate embellishment of Kilian’s positive sides (for example, the fact that he is smiling) with one goal – not to offend.

In fact, scandals have been following the Frenchman from the very beginning of his adult career, when he ended up at Monaco. These were not just grievances – according to rumors, a month before joining PSG, Kilian had a falling out with Fabinho in training and had a fight with Raja’s defender. For a scuffle, the Frenchman was removed from the class, but he flared up and refused to leave – the team had to move to another field. For the next game Mbappe did not get into the application, and after a week and a half he moved to Paris.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG Photo: Getty Images

In “PSG”, which is famous for constant scandals, Mbappe joined perfectly. The first year passed without any special stories (Kilian adapted, and all his requirements were generally met), but then the World Championship happened. France won, Mbappe became one of the top stars and the squad exuded a positive vibe. There were no scandals, but later it became known that Antoine Griezmann, the leader of that team, was very stressed about Kilian. The players were constantly being compared, and the comparison was not in favor of the Parisian – this wildly infuriated Mbappe.

Having received the entry “world champion” in his biography, the Frenchman changed, and everyone began to suffer – first of all, the Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel. It became impossible to replace Mbappa – he went to the bench with a sour face, and once he staged a performance at all – said Tuchely, and he could not stand it – after the match he said that partners should be respected. As time went on, the atmosphere in the team gradually improved, and Mbappe became friends with Neymar – the Brazilian is still a mentor, but, by his own admission, he shoved Kilian without any problems. Yes, the Frenchman could do harm, but wild stories, like in Monaco, were not leaked to the press. In addition, Tuchel did a great job on the locker room. So much so that Mbappe even became sad when the German left Paris.

2021 turned out to be nervous for Kilian – PSG flew out in the Champions League semi-finals and lost for the first time in several years in League 1. The situation should have been brightened up by the Euro, in which the French were the main favorites, but Kilian, in tandem with Benzema, made the national team as toxic as perhaps – mainly due to the great grudge against Fat and the coolness in his relationship with Griezmann. As a result, Mbappe himself did not score the decisive penalty in 1/8 with Switzerland, and the French went home.

Just a couple of months after the Euro – a new scandal. But this time, Kilian went even further – he ran into Neymar.

Fuck a brother – this is the finale

Ney and Kilian had a great relationship from the start. The Brazilian is not only a top player, but also a professional offended and brawler who at one time quarreled with everyone in Paris. Therefore, he understands the nature of Mbappe better than others. For some time, the Frenchman recognized the authorities and, in his own words, when moving to Paris, he believed that he was going to help Neymar.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé vs. Bayern Munich Photo: Getty Images

Time passed, the bond grew stronger both on and off the field – so much so that Neymar even called Mbappe his brother in one of his interviews: “We are practically brothers: I am the elder, he is the younger. We often quarrel, I shout at him on the field, command him where to run and so on. I am a thorn in one place for him, but I wish him only the best. ”

Respect grew and grew stronger, Mbappe went to Neymar to bow after rumors of a quarrel in the press, just as Giroud went to apologize to Kilian himself this summer. But this could not last forever. The Frenchman grew up and, it seems, by the fall became equal in size with Neymar. This led to the last highlight in Mbappe’s scandal-list – “but he doesn’t give up to me like that.”

Previously, it was impossible to imagine that Kilian would say something to his older brother, but now he did it to a multimillion audience – it seems that the last seal is broken. Or broken – after all, Neymar did not apologize for “not such programs”, the conflict was settled by Pochettino.

But Mbappe did not apologize to someone whom he once highly respected. Now they are at least equal – and with such Kilian, as his biography shows, he can and will make trouble. It remains to wait until the Frenchman’s ego breaks down, and he quarrels with Neymar to smithereens – the final sign that the capricious superstar has finally formed.

