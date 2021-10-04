Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey called “a disaster waiting in the wings”

The queen is indignant

Subscribe and read Express Newspaper at:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a long interview to the legend of American television Oprah Winfrey, in which, according to Oprah’s best friend, Gail King, “there is nothing forbidden.” However, royal interviews do not always go smoothly.

Examples of Prince Andrew’s sensational interview with Jeffrey Epstein, Princess Diana’s world-shaking interview with BBC Panorama, and Prince Charles’s first admission of adultery with Camilla Parker-Bowles all confirm this. Royal expert Russell Myers, based on these examples, stated that this interview with Oprah is “a disaster waiting in the wings.”

He said:

“There have been reports that the Queen really trusts Harry, that he will not question this fact or disgrace himself or his family. However, it turns out that everything is not so smooth. Take Prince Andrew’s scandalous performance on BBC Newsnight a year ago. Look at the nineties. We’re still talking about these two interviews: with Princess Diana and Prince Charles. So this is an irreparable disaster that is waiting in the wings. “

Myers also added:

“I think such an event will cause excitement not only in the palace, where this interview was not expected anyway. Harry and Meghan also said nothing to the older members of the royal family. Everyone learned about the interview from Twitter at the same time. “

Parallels to Prince Andrew’s performance are also possible because he reportedly did not receive permission for this interview.

However, Harry and Meghan’s visit to the Oprah Winfrey Show has one important distinguishing feature. And it consists in the following: thanks to the warm and friendly atmosphere that the TV presenter creates during her interviews, this meeting is mainly “entertaining”. This means that the conversation itself tends to be quite casual. While the interview with Andrew on BBC Newsnight was part of an investigative journalism.

In this interview, the Sussexes most likely intend to tell their truth and illuminate the story from their side. It is thanks to Oprah’s “easy” manner of communication that the couple may find themselves in a better position than the heroes of the Panorama and Newsnight interviews, and even better convey their point of view. And Megan may be able to easily avoid tricky questions.

Expert Russell Myers said the interview “probably won’t be as significant an investigation” as BBC Newsnight’s November 2019 edition of Prince Andrew. However, he noted that this is still an hour and a half special issue.

Myers concluded that no matter what Megan said, there would be “echoes” from both the media and members of the royal family anyway.