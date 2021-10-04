Meghan Markle accused of lying in controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey

According to the royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle lied in a sensational interview with American TV presenter Oprah Unfrey, saying that she did not leave the house when she lived in the palace.

Princess biographer Diana Andrew Morton attacked the spouse of British Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex with accusations of lying Meghan Markle, who stated that she did not leave the house during her stay in the royal family and was restricted in movement. In his scandalous interview American presenter Oprah Winfrey Meghan Markle said that only twice in four months was outside the palace, where she lived with Prince Harry. In addition, as the former actress complained, her driver’s license and passport were taken away.

Morton stated that the prince Harry and Meghan Markle led normal lives and was seen out with friends at a restaurant, although she told Oprah Winfrey a completely different story.

As the biographer of Princess Diana recalled, the Dukes of Sussex traveled abroad more than once, and in 2019 Meghan Markle went to New York on a private jet to celebrate her birthday.

Morton also said that his friends personally noticed Meghan Markle, who was coming out with groceries from the supermarket and heading towards Kensington Palace.

We will remind, last month there was an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, in which they announced the problems associated with their life in the royal family. The Duchess admitted that the color of their child’s skin was the reason for the discussion. Meghan Markle’s statement caused a great public outcry in the press, and members of the royal family were suspected of racism. At Buckingham Palace, they promised to study this issue and the statements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.