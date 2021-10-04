Meghan Markle admitted lies in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got into another scandal – after the same sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey. The British saw a lie in the words of Megan and Harry, the journalists collected a whole dossier refuting their statements. As a result, the couple had to confess to a lie about the wedding.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was taken to pieces by all the world’s media, Harry and Megan, among other things, talked about the “secret marriage”: three days before the official ceremony, they had a real wedding at Kensington Palace, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Only Harry and Megan and him were at the altar.

This passage, which could touch the unsophisticated American public, angered the British. The prince and his wife in the local press recalled the laws of the country, according to which two witnesses are required at the marriage ceremony – otherwise it is invalid. It was impossible to imagine in reality the situation when the Archbishop of Canterbury first holds a real wedding, and then, in front of all honest people and the head of the Anglican Church of Queen Elizabeth II, a fake ceremony in the chapel of St. George in Windsor Castle.

Poor archbishop after Meghan Markle’s revelations, by the way, was inundated with requests for private wedding ceremonies – naturally, the applicants received only a refusal.

After the outrage of the British media poured out on the pages of newspapers and sites, the British Registry Office joined the case, showing an official document – a special marriage license, which indicated the time and place of his imprisonment: Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018.

After this irrefutable proof, Meghan and Harry had to admit that there was no “secret wedding”, they just “exchanged personal vows in private.” (Apparently, it was just a rehearsal before the wedding ceremony) – that is, Megan lied, and Harry did not refute her words. The fact that the “naive simpleton” who has surrounded the reveler-prince got entangled in “these complicated English rituals” is not one iota to believe. And, of course, the course of the conversation was spoken with Oprah in advance (Megan has been friends with her for a long time).

Harry and Megan were caught on other ugly inconsistencies – read about them in the article “Meghan Markle lied to Oprah Winfrey.”

But it seems that public opinion is not so important for young spouses now as the opportunity to earn money – the other day Harry got his first job in the United States, becoming the director of public relations at an expensive startup that provides coaching and psychotherapy services to employees of large companies. From the outside it looks more like a sinecure, but how expensive.