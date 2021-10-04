Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey nominated for an Emmy Award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Yesterday, the American Academy of Television announced nominees for the 73rd Television Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 19 in Los Angeles. Among the contenders for the award was the scandalous interview of the Dukes of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7.

It is nominated for Outstanding Publicistic Series or Special Issue.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which aired on the CBS channel, received a great public response and became very popular – it was watched by more than 17 million people.

The statements made by the couple shocked the audience. Recall that Megan said that she was faced with manifestations of racism when she lived in the palace. She stated that some members of the royal family (she did not give names) were worried about how dark the skin color of their first child and Harry would be. The Duchess also said that due to the harassment in the British media, she had suicidal thoughts. And when she tried to seek professional help, she was denied this – in the palace she was told that this could have an extremely negative impact on the reputation of the royal family.



Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey

Because of this interview, the couple’s relationship with the members of the royal family worsened (however, the couple noticeably moved away from British relatives even after the resignation of royal powers). It especially strongly influenced the relationship between Harry and William – the older brother was enraged by the younger brother’s statements. Now they try to forget about the conflict and past grievances and try to start over.



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey