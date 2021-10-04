Meghan Markle’s interview about the royal family to be released on March 7, 2021 – Society – St Petersburg News

The wife of British prince Harry Meghan Markle in an interview with TV presenter Oprah Winfrey promised to tell the whole truth about how the royal family treated her. The excerpt was published on the CBS YouTube channel on March 4. “I don’t know how they can expect that after all this we will remain silent, although the royal family is actively perpetuating lies about us. And if we risk losing something … Well, we have already lost a lot, ”says the Duchess of Sussex.

In another passage, Prince Harry says that he was afraid of repeating the story of his mother, Princess Diana, who, like Meghan Markle, was riveted by the attention of the British press. Oprah Winfrey, in turn, noted that the couple told her about “pretty shocking things.”