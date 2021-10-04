Meghan Markle’s interview about the royal family to be released on March 7, 2021 – Society – St Petersburg News

The wife of British prince Harry Meghan Markle in an interview with TV presenter Oprah Winfrey promised to tell the whole truth about how the royal family treated her. The excerpt was published on the CBS YouTube channel on March 4.
“I don’t know how they can expect that after all this we will remain silent, although the royal family is actively perpetuating lies about us. And if we risk losing something … Well, we have already lost a lot, ”says the Duchess of Sussex.
In another passage, Prince Harry says that he was afraid of repeating the story of his mother, Princess Diana, who, like Meghan Markle, was riveted by the attention of the British press. Oprah Winfrey, in turn, noted that the couple told her about “pretty shocking things.”
The interview is due to air on March 7 in full. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already announced that it will appear regardless of the health condition of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, who underwent heart surgery.
Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to relinquish royal powers, and in the spring they stopped receiving public funds and began to live in two countries – Great Britain and the United States, in the second case, opting for California. Their plans include participation in reality shows, as well as the creation of documentaries and feature films, children’s programs for Netflix. Recently, it was also revealed that the couple will start recording podcasts for Spotify. Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.