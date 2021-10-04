Megsit, Oprah Winfrey’s interview and Archie’s skin color: the best Meghan Markle and Prince Harry memes this year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Exactly a year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their royal duties, a few months earlier having announced their intention to the whole world. Since then, much has changed in the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: they ceased to be financially dependent on the royal family and lost all privileges associated with their previous titles, moved to live in America and created their own public organization, Archewell, through which they are now successfully making a living.

Recently, the couple, for the first time since resigning from their duties, gave a long television interview to Oprah Winfrey, during which she made many shocking statements about life in the palace. All these news feeds were widely discussed by netizens and invariably became material for jokes and creating memes. The funniest of them Spletnik collected in new material.

Network reaction to “Megsit”

In early January 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stunned the world with their unexpected announcement of their desire to step down as senior members of the British royal family. Soon, Buckingham Palace spoke on this score, as well as many public figures. At the same time, numerous Internet users could not resist from sharp comments on a hot topic. They traditionally began to practice humor and creativity and gave out a whole batch of memes related to the refusal of the spouses from their royal duties.

Most of these jokes were inextricably linked with the TV series “The Crown”: the fans of the show humorously noted that Meghan Markle gave the creators of the show the most unexpected scenario for future seasons. Many also joked that now Megan will surely remember her acting past and brilliantly play herself in the series.

“Gone By The Windsors”. “Hagrid: You’re a Muggle Harry.” “First day at work”.

“New career opportunities await you.” (The inscription on the van reads “Independent Sussexes”.) “Baby, now you will never be the queen of England, but you are my queen.” “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties? Can’t wait for Meghan next season of Crown.” “Meghan Markle and her husband at Netflix headquarters are writing the scripts for Crown seasons 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. “Tomorrow’s covers: what happens after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resign from their royal duties. MEGZIT”. Meghan Markle in 2027 when she wins an Emmy for playing herself in the eighth season of The Crown.

“Keep your horns on – they cheer Meghan on before we move to Canada.” “The Crown Writers Burn the Season 11 script after seeing Meghan and Harry’s Instagram post.” “When you leave the palace, remember to bring your jewelry, Megan.” “Chat” Royal Family “: Meghan and Harry left the chat“. “Megan of House Markle, named first. Duchess of Sussex. Queen of the financially independent and working class. Khaleesi of independence, Breaker of bonds and Mother of charity.” “Crowd reaction to Meghan winning an Emmy for playing herself in Crown’s 12th season.”

“Meghan and Harry after stepping down from their royal duties – William and Kate trapped in Buckingham Palace.”

“Sneak-peak of the sixth season of the TV series” Crown “.

Reaction to couple interview Oprah Winfrey

Another reason for jokes about the pair of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was their scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in early March. The conversation was saturated with drama: for the first time, Megan openly said that in the palace she did not receive the support she needed so much at that time due to heavy harassment in the media.

Most of the controversy was caused by the statement of Meghan Markle that one of the older family members was seriously worried about how dark the skin color of their firstborn son Archie would be with Harry. While some netizens were shocked by the racist attacks of the British royal family, others did not miss the opportunity to make new jokes about it.

Many were also amused by the seriousness and tragedy with which the couple spoke about their difficult relationship with the family. On this wave, they began to make memes in which they imagined how Harry, with tears in his eyes, shares with Oprah absolutely incredible facts about his relatives: for example, that he and Megan had to defrost the 99-year-old Prince Philip in the microwave every morning.



“Prince Harry:” Every morning we had to defrost Prince Philip in the microwave. “ “Prince William is on his way to a press conference to deny the existence of racism in their family.” “Children of Kate Middleton and Prince William Charlotte, George and Louis watch Archie enjoy a normal childhood.” “Meghan Markle:” Harry adapts well in America. “ “Queen Elizabeth II is looking for ways to escape from the palace.” “Charles is pink, and Prince Philip is purple. Why is the whole royal family only interested in Archie’s skin color?” “The royal family is worried about what color Archie’s skin will be, while Prince Philip looks like he died 37 years ago.” “Oprah Winfrey:” Harry, do you feel like you’re under Meghan’s influence? “Meghan Markle:” No, he doesn’t. “ “Hey guys! There are a lot of rumors coming up tonight, so I decided to go live to tell you a little truth.” “What Archie looks like – how the royal family sees him.” “PR for the royal family right this moment.” “We left the UK because I found out that I had been cheated throughout my life. My family used to say they were called biscuits … But they were actually cookies.” “The Crown writers, while watching an interview with Megan and Harry:” Write it down, write it down soon! “Skin tones: royal – not royal.” “Prince Philip can run up and down walls and ceilings like a poisonous spider.”

“The Royal Family Is Dropping Prince Harry’s Funding – Princess Diana At This Time.” “He would never have dared to take this step, if not for the money of Princess Diana:” Tell Charles. I want him to know that it was me. “ “Crown Writers and Producers Watching Interviews”. Meghan Markle’s career ladder: from the American legal drama series Force Majeure (2011) to the destruction of the British monarchy“.



A separate portion of the memes netizens created solely on the basis of Oprah Winfrey’s emotional reaction to what she heard during an interview with the spouses. Thanks to her unsurpassed facial expressions, the TV presenter, after this scandalous conversation with Harry and Megan, along with them, became a real star of the network.

“Prince Harry:” After that, Jack was in the icy water, and Rose held his hand and said: “I promise, I will never let you go.”

Oprah Winfrey: “And what happened next?” Meghan Markle: “She let go.”







