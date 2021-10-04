Mike Tyson advises Wilder to knock out everything

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch with the WBC champion scheduled for October 9 Tyson Fury you should throw all your strength into knocking out an opponent in the first half of the fight, and not thinking about how to maintain strength for all twelve rounds, believes the former undisputed world champion in this weight Mike Tyson.

“I sympathize with Wilder, but does he enter the ring for a victory or for big money? – said Tyson in an interview with ESNews. – Does he really come out to win? He should spare no effort in the first five or six rounds. If it hits, it means it will. Throw all your strength into it, victory or defeat. “

Recall that after the first draw in 2018, in which Wilder managed to knock Fury down twice, in February last year, Fury won an unexpectedly confident early victory over Wilder. The organization of the rematch took a year and a half, and during this time both boxers did not enter the ring.

In the third fight, Fury-Wilder company Parimatch favors Tyson Fury – 1.28 (1,280 rubles for each 1,000 rubles delivered). Win odds Deontay Wilder – 3.50 (3,500 rubles for each 1,000 rubles delivered).

Fury’s early victory – 1.90

Fury wins by decision – 3.40

Wilder’s early victory – 4.33

Wilder wins by decision – 15.00