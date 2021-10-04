MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Billie Eilish, Avril Lavigne and others on the red carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

We continue to talk about the MTV Video Music Awards that took place tonight. And while all the attention is on the carpet. In addition to Megan Fox and Coulson Baker, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Billie Eilish, Avril Lavigne and other celebrities also walked on it yesterday.

Courtney and Travis, who have been dating for several months, made their red carpet debut as a couple. Like their friends Megan Fox and Coulson Baker, they also willingly showed affection in public and looked very happy. For the release, the TV star chose a black leather Olivier Theyskens mini dress with a lace-up front and matching sandals.

The image of total black was also supported by 19-year-old Billie Eilish. She opted for a chunky long sweater and midi skirt, complementing the look with black socks and platform boots.

However, there were more than enough bright images. Avril Lavigne, who first appeared with her Mod Sun boyfriend Derek Smith, appeared in public in a pink Area tartan suit and a shiny Christalea top, Casey Musgraves wore a bright purple wig, and Billy Porter shone in a silver Landeros suit. What else the prize carpet was remembered for – see our photo selection.



