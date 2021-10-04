New interview with Chris Hemsworth in support of the comedy with his participation

38-year-old Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is known to the world for his role as Thor in the MCU. He is assigned the status of a sex symbol and a hero.

Chris himself is very skeptical about these stereotypes, and he will not mind at all if the opinion about his person changes. This is exactly what happened thanks to participation in the new project “Ghostbusters”. A comedy in which Hemsworth played … a muscular secretary alongside incredible beauties. Ghost Tamers are Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon. Film critics have already praised this project, promising that the role of secretary will take a special place on the shelf of Chris’s characters.

Chris, how did you feel on the set, realizing that you are the only man surrounded by such beauties?

“Yes, this is a real dream! Simply fantastic! I love these girls, I’ve always been a fan of these comedy professionals. Initially, I was even afraid that I would not be able to join their composition, endlessly wondered if I could improvise and joke at their level? And then it turned out to be very easy. ”

Is there something that can make you very anxious?

“Oh, and how! The first day on a new set is always very exciting. And then it also coincided that on that day we were shooting scenes with my character, he was just getting a job in a new office. So it was excitement squared. I didn’t know at all which way my character would go, how he would develop. I constantly pestered the director with questions, but he brushed me off. “

How would you describe Kevin (main character)?

“I’m playing the secretary! And you shouldn’t laugh here. In fact, Kevin is a very interesting character. Yes, he is not the smartest guy on this planet, but he has a lot of inspiration, he wants to try himself in different industries. He wants to become an actor, an artist, a poet and a musician. In general, he himself does not understand what he really wants! And then he had a real opportunity, a good job. Therefore, he grabs it and holds on. ”

What attracted you so much in this role? Let’s be honest, everyone is looking at girls anyway.

“Yes, the role is not that big, but I really liked it. The coolest thing is that no one pressed me on the set, as it was during the work on Thor. And I think this is an original film with an interesting plot. New script, which is always amazing. “

Do you yourself believe in ghosts?

“Probably, every person at least once in his life thinks about: what will happen next, on the other side? What’s hiding under my bed or crawling on the ceiling? In general, most of these questions in my head arise after I watch horror films. “

Your hero dreams of becoming a great person, while working as a secretary. What did you work with before starting your career?

“Oh, what I just didn’t do. At one time I worked as a manager in a call center, and even was a librarian. But these are all such professions in which I could easily be replaced. That is, I often went to auditions and did not harm the labor process ”.

What would you do if your acting career failed? Was there a plan “B”?

“Most likely I would just go to lie on the sofa in the house with my mom and dad. I generally have an ambiguous understanding of the word “work”. My parents have worked for the Child Protection Department all their lives. Therefore, since childhood, I also worked as a volunteer. For this reason, as a child, I constantly changed my plans for my future profession. One week I wanted to be a policeman, the second – a doctor, and so on on the list. This is how I came to acting. After all, I can live my life playing any of them, getting the most varied experience. And also my work gives me the opportunity to travel all over the world, tell interesting stories, and not be attached to one place of residence at all. She brought all my childhood fantasies into one whole. ”

Do you think you could leave your career?

“I don’t think I’ll want it one day. Perhaps I want to slow down a little, to slow down the course of events. Over the past few years, I’ve done a lot of filming. Sometimes I feel like slowing down, especially now that I already have three children. They are now at a wonderful age and I understand that time flies. “

By the way, about the time. You are the TAG watch brand ambassador. Have you worked well with this brand?

“Our relationship is going just fine! I just myself have always been a fan of this brand. Frankly, there is no better watch in Australia! And now I do not part with watches of this brand at all. I just can’t live without surfing, and only these hours can withstand my intense training. Besides, I always look stylish and cool in them, even if I’m only wearing shorts and a T-shirt, and more often than not I dress like that. ”

Does your spouse Elsa influence your style in any way?