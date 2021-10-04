Nicolas Cage appeared on the red carpet with his fifth wife

Cage met Riko Shibata in Japan in 2020

On the eve of the Los Angeles premiere of the film “Pig”, in which Nicolas Cage played the main role. On the red carpet of the event, the actor first appeared with his fifth wife, Rico Shibata. The premiere of “The Pig” was the couple’s first official joint venture.

Be always up to date with the Fast Focus telegram channel.

Nicolas Cage accompanies fifth wife Rico Shibata at the premiere of the tape [+–]

Nicolas Cage met Rico in 2020 in Japan. The media do not know under what circumstances, however, the lovers quickly decided to tie the knot. Their wedding ceremony took place at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

“This is true, and we are very happy,” the actor confirmed then this news.

For Nicolas Cage, this marriage was the fifth in his biography, and Rico was the first. The actor’s previous marriage to 25-year-old makeup artist Erika Koike lasted only four days.

The newlyweds celebrated the solemn event in the company of loved ones, including the ex-wife of the actor Alice Kim and their 15-year-old son Cal. After the divorce, Alice and Nicholas remained on good terms.

Cage also has a 30-year-old son, Weston, with actress Christina Fulton.