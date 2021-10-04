Nicolas Cage kicked out of the restaurant

Drunk Nicolas Cage kicked out of Las Vegas restaurant Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Drunk Nicolas Cage kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas – according to employees of the elite institution Lawry’s Prime Rib, the actor was not recognized and was confused with a homeless person.

The video with the “expulsion” of the actor was published by The Sun. The video shows that sitting on the couch barefoot Cage in leopard pants is trying to explain something to a woman from the service staff, and after a while a dark-skinned guard escorts him to the exit. Later, the Hollywood star, holding the phone in his hands, tries to return to the institution, but he is not allowed.

The actor was confused with a homeless person and asked to leave the institution.

The witnesses explained that the staff of the institution did not recognize the famous actor in an unusual form and took him for a homeless person. Moreover, the fact that the “homeless” drank expensive whiskey did not bother anyone.

After Cage was taken out, he still tried to return to the restaurant.

– He had a disgusting appearance, he walked without shoes, and then screamed and tried to provoke a fight. After that he was asked to leave. Nicholas was so drunk that he could hardly put on shoes in his slippers, – one of the witnesses commented on the incident.

The security guard had to take the actor out

It must be said that this is not the first time that Cage gets on camera in a hefty drunk, so, two years ago, a video on the network in which a drunken actor sings in one of the karaoke clubs in Los Angeles became viral.

