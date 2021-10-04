Nicole Kidman starred in a new photo shoot for Marie Claire

The 54-year-old movie star has appeared on the cover and glossy pages in bold looks from the new collections of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Yousef Akbar, Balenciaga and Gucci.

In an interview with the publication, Kidman admitted that she would like to have more children. Recall that at the age of 20, the actress had an ectopic pregnancy, which ended in a miscarriage, after which it turned out that she was unlikely to get pregnant again.

She adopted two children with American actor Tom Cruise, whom she was married from 1990 to 2001. Their daughter Isabella Jane is 28 years old, and their son Connor Anthony is 26 years old. Kidman also has 13-year-old daughter Sunday Rose and 10-year-old daughter Faith Margaret by Australian country singer Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006.

“I wish I had more children. But I just didn’t have that choice. I would like to have 10 children. But that’s okay, because I can become a mother to other children. I have six nieces and nephews, and I am the godmother of 12 children. I love being a mom, I love children: they are quirky, funny and sincere. And then you see them grow up and send them on their way into adulthood, “says Kidman.

In an interview with gloss, the actress also talked about her new project – the series Nine Complete Strangers. Kidman admits that for many years she set out to help Australian women directors and screenwriters through her production company Blossom Films, which she founded in 2010.

“When you reach this point in your career, it becomes your greatest joy. Part of my mission is to give creative people a chance, especially women who didn’t really have that opportunity; this is my biggest thrill,” she admits.