Nicole Kidman was the victim of a theater attack

It became known that the popular actress Nicole Kidman was the victim of an attack by an unknown man while vacationing with her husband.

The incident happened at the Sydney Opera House. According to the portal The Sydney Morning Herald, 53-year-old Kidman, along with her husband Keith Urban, went to the play “The Merry Widow”, after which she was attacked.

According to an insider, the actress and her husband stood up to show their gratitude to the actors and give them a standing ovation. However, the man sitting behind them didn’t like it. He asked the couple to sit down, after which Urban explained why they stood up. Like, this is an act of gratitude to the speakers. However, the dissatisfied viewer did not accept the explanation.

Instead, he hit Kidman in the head with the program. The actress’s husband reacted quickly, accused the man of assaulting his wife and called the police. Law enforcement officials confirmed that they received a summons to the theater that night to address the altercation.

“Police were told that a 53-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were visiting an entertainment venue when the dispute broke out. The officers spoke to both men and no further action was taken. “ – reported to the police.

Nicole and Keith herself have not yet commented on the news of the incident. By the way, in October last year, Kidman shared details about her health. Turns out she’s a skin cancer survivor! The actress regrets that she did not protect herself from ultraviolet radiation and often straightened her hair:

“Do I regret ruining my hair with constant straightening? Of course. I had skin cancer; Or do I regret not being careful with the sun? So, I regret all this. But am I grateful that I am still here? Oh yeah. And I want to share my knowledge, what I have learned on my way. “

In addition, the star admitted that she was afraid of losing a loved one. Many people who were close to the actress suddenly passed away.

“I have repeated this, I am scared to talk about it, because I am very afraid that it will happen again. I still have a very strong fear of this. Great fear. We’re all afraid of something, aren’t we? What remains … I work through this with a psychotherapist and try to cope with it, but because of this I feel insecure in the world in which I live … Tomorrow something might be taken away. That’s what I’m starting from. “

