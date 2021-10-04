Nikita Mazepin has never played on the Istanbul Park track, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend. Still, the Haas rider is looking forward to a productive weekend.

Q: You have not played on the Turkish track before. How does this affect your preparation for the weekend?

Nikita Mazepin: An interesting experience awaits me in Turkey, since I have not previously competed on this track. Probably, I will not be able to work on the simulator, so I have to learn the track directly on the spot, but it’s still great to come there.

On the Turkish track, I saw the Grand Prix live for the first time – my father brought me to the race when I was seven or eight years old. Memories will overwhelm me, but I’m looking forward to it.

Q: Do you think you will have the opportunity to achieve better results than usual, given the characteristics of the route?

Nikita MazepinA: Based on what I know about the track, there is not a very high level of grip on it, but the peculiarity of Formula 1 is that the more you use the track, the higher the grip. Hope it will be fun. Formula 1 tracks meet the very high requirements of the championship and the FIA, so it should be interesting to pilot in Turkey.

Q: Turkey is on the border of Asia and Europe, and the upcoming race completes the European part of the season before the stages in America and the Middle East. How do you assess the past part of the season, and is there a difference for you in the away stages in comparison with those that you can come to on a motorhome?

Nikita Mazepin: The first half of the season was good. I had an upward learning curve, which is good. I love the calendar of the season because in the beginning we raced on tracks that I knew from Formula 2, so I had to get used to fewer things in Formula 1.

I feel like I’m ready for the next step – exploring new trails, discovering the world and starting full-fledged work in different time zones, acclimatizing to the heat and the like. I’m looking forward to it.