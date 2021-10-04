Nikolic will leave the post of head coach of Lokomotiv :: Football :: RBC Sport

In case of resignation, the coach will receive a penalty of € 3 million

Read us on News News

Photo: Italy Photo Press via ZUMA Press / TASS



Lokomotiv head coach Marko Nikolic may step down. This was reported to RBC Sport by a source close to the coach.

At the same time, according to the source, the coach will receive a penalty of € 3 million in the club.

The resignation of the coach is also reported by the Match TV channel, citing its sources. According to the TV channel, the coach independently decided to resign. At the same time, it is reported that he can continue his career in the Italian championship club “La Spezia”.

Journalist Nobel Arustamyan also confirms the information about the coach’s dismissal in his Telegram channel. He said that the coach will have a meeting with the management of the club and the company that owns the club – Russian Railways (RZD).

In addition, the Championship portal reported that the former head coach of Sparatka, Domenico Tedesco, is being considered as Nikolic’s replacement. Tedesco’s candidacy is proposed by Lokomotiv technical director and former Spartak general director Thomas Zorn.

At the same time, the head of sports and development of the club, Ralf Rangnick, proposes the candidacy of another German coach who worked in the German championship. The coach’s name was not specified.

Rostov snatched victory from Lokomotiv in the Russian championship



In the last two matches Lokomotiv suffered their first two defeats since the start of the season. The team lost to Lazio in the Europa League (0: 2), and then lost to Rostov (1: 2) in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

Marko Nikolic took over the leadership of Lokomotiv in 2020, replacing Yuri Semin as head coach. Under the guidance of a coach, the team won the Russian Cup, as well as the RPL silver and bronze medals.

Domenico Tedesco led Spartak from 2019 to 2021, under his leadership, the red and white won the RPL silver medals. At the end of last season, he left the team, his decision he explained by the desire to spend more time with his family.

At the end of September, Lokomotiv called the reports of Tedesco’s possible appointment to the post of head coach of the club “incredible.”