Oprah Winfrey spoke frankly for the first time about the scandalous interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

On March 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with 67-year-old journalist Oprah Winfrey was shown. The conversation turned out to be so resonant that over the next few weeks it was widely discussed in the press around the world, acquiring new scandalous details and daring comments from members of the royal family.

During a conversation with TV presenter Nancy O’Dell, Oprah admitted that she herself did not expect that the interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be so frank. “I never thought it would be as popular as it had and continues to have. But I have been preparing for this meeting for a long time, ”said Winfrey.

Oprah was very surprised when Meghan spoke about the skin color of her son Archie and hinted at manifestations of racism in the royal family. “I’m like, ‘What? Are you going there? If you go, then go to the end, ”Winfrey remembered her thoughts.

The TV presenter also noted that before the interview, she contacted Megan and Harry to discuss in advance what they want to get from this conversation. “Whenever I interview someone about something important, I talk to them in advance,” the journalist said. – We were not able to meet with Megan and Harry in advance, but I wrote to them and said what was important to me. I wanted to know their intentions so that we can define a goal together. In the end, we agreed that we wanted the truth. They were eager to share their story and to do it in a way that was as honest as possible. ”

Oprah believes the interview had such an overwhelming impact and success because “there is no one else who could be as outspoken and at the same time vulnerable, like Meghan and Harry.”