Over the weekend, the price of bitcoin crossed the $ 47,000 mark. Ethereum – above $ 3200 – Ministry of Finance

The first cryptocurrency started the week with a fall: on Monday, September 27, its price fell by 2.4%, on Tuesday – by another 2.7%. Having reached the local bottom below $ 41,000, quotes began to grow on Wednesday.

On Friday, October 1, bitcoin rose in price by almost 10%, the price rose above $ 48,000. Over the weekend, digital gold was trading near this mark, writes forklog.

According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, as of the morning of October 4, the cost of the first cryptocurrency is $ 47.917 per coin.

Ethereum price

The second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization also showed positive dynamics. Ethereum quotes rose more than 11% over the week.

According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, as of the morning of October 4, the cost of Ethereum is $ 3,367.

How the cryptocurrency market has changed

Bitcoin pulled other assets from the top 10 by market capitalization with it. Almost all of them, with the exception of Cardano, closed the week in the green. Solana gained 26.7%, Binance Coin – 21.7%.

According to the Messari service, of the digital assets over the past week, the distributed network utility token for MXC IoT devices has risen in price the most. Its price increased by more than 87%, and its capitalization amounted to $ 107 million.

The Sentinel cryptocurrency fell the most. Its price fell by more than 35%, and its capitalization fell to $ 229 million.