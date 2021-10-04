Pavel Gorodnitsky – the best texts of the author on the website Eurosport.ru

The editors of the Eurosport.ru website have chosen the favorite texts of Pavel Gorodnitsky, flipping through about 1500 materials in the author’s profile in eight years. For various reasons (technical and not so), not all materials have survived, but we chose the most downhole, resonant and stupidly beautiful.

How I fell out of love with Barcelona and fell in love with Real

Pavel never hid his club preferences, and he revealed his love story with Real Madrid in 2016. “My love for football stemmed from my passion for superheroes, so at first I was always rooting for the kind and the good,” – as you guessed it, this is not about Madrid.

Respect to Kadyrov

In 2018, Ramzan Kadyrov talked a lot about MMA and unwittingly became the person who dramatically influenced this sport in Russia.

“I remembered as an example that, in fact, there are no taboo topics – you just need to choose the right tonality, and write about what you want,” the author Danil Tarmasinov summed up the text.

Navang Klopp to Liverpool

“On September 19, 2015, when Liverpool, dangling in the middle of the table, was just thinking about Jurgen Klopp, Pavel has already clearly explained why a charismatic German needs it at Anfield.

It is worth nostalgic for the sake of the concluding words: “To put together a fearless group under the crazy roar of the stands. To tear those who spend 150 million for one window. Tame British journalists. Get Mourinho out. Ride around Liverpool in an open bus, shaking gold medals – the first since 1990. Jurgen Klopp was preparing for all this a year ago, when he gently knocked on the sign “This is Anfield,” recalls the editor-in-chief of Eurosport.ru, Jamal Al-Khanaki.

The Match That Made Mourinho Special

“I love retrospective texts, especially about Mourinho, one of the symbols of zero football. And I especially love such texts from Pasha, when you read them you feel like a lamp and the feeling that the story is told not by the author of Eurosport, but by a friend-fan with whom you are relaxing in a bar, ”- the choice of Artyom Nikulin, author and host of text broadcasts on the site.

Nostalgia for the great Nike ad

Recollection in detail about one of the main football advertisements of our youth in the mid-2000s.

This text was chosen by Andrey Litvinov, chief of social networks Eurosport.ru: “Over the years, Pavel has learned the statistics of the Football on Kulichki website by heart and knows where FC Moskva was in the 2007 season. But his style remained Joga Bonito, not a crooked blow with a punch. I wish that in Gatchina a street was named in his honor, Kerzhakov at Zenit, Petrzhela at Spartak, winning the jackpot in the Stoloto lottery and beauty in everything. “

Criticism of the Olympians for envy of football players

The author of Eurosport.ru Dmitry Panferov chose several texts at once (among them – the funeral of the Russian national team after Euro 2016, material about the genius chess player Bobby Fischer and criticism of the envious Olympians) and described them as follows:

“Pasha constantly wrote with calls that infuriated me and with which I did not agree, but that did not prevent me from opening them again and again. I know that there will be funny, stinging lines inside and I love it. “

“Everyone knows Pasha by his football headlines, which exude clicks even if they are not clicked on, but there is another Gorodnitsky – who documents investigations, researches Russian MMAs, recreates forgotten stories and even does interviews,” – below is the choice of Eurosport’s editor-in-chief. ru Misha Biryukova.

A suspicious match between Dynamo and Tom in 2005

Pavel focused on one of the strangest matches in the 2005 Premier League season: there are all the clues to consider him muddy, but no one did anything.

Financial pyramid with Zenit players

It is surprising that Zenit players entered the UEFA Cup final without thinking about their unsuccessful investments: in the mid-00s, the leaders of the St. Petersburg club were notoriously divorced.

What happened to Ivan Sayenko

Pavel finds out how Ivan Sayenko slipped into charlatanism and whether he really deserves to be called a homeless person.

The history of the Olympic champion Vitaly Shcherbo

Several years ago, gymnast Tatyana Gutsu made rape charges against her partner in the CIS national team Vitaly Shcherbo – Pavel plunges into the past and wonders why the victim was silent for more than 20 years.

The tragedy of the high jumper Valery Brummel

A great athlete from the era of Yuri Gagarin, who was undeservedly forgotten in the USSR and Russia, but remembered in the United States.

Texts about the Emelianenko brothers

One day Pasha can fasten the texts into a book about the Emelianenko brothers – it will contain a fascinating chapter about Fyodor’s big belly, a story about brothers’ non-family relationships and an absolutely logical question – why do they love Sasha in Russia?

The Eurosport.ru editorial team would like to thank Pasha for the years of work on the site, wish to achieve success and be always motivated like Ronaldo!

