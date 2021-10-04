Pi Diddy shared a joint photo with Jennifer Lopez

The new relationship between former lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haunts neither fans, nor journalists, nor, as it turned out, other ex-fiancés of J.Lo. Rapper Pee Diddy, aka Sean Combs, who recently changed his name again (now his name is simply LOVE) made an intriguing post on his Instagram. The singer, who dated J.Lo for two years in the late 90s, posted a photo with his ex-lover. Instead of a signature, putting the hashtag #tbt, which literally means Throwback Thursday (Thursday of memories or retro Thursday), that is, a photo from the archive. In the frame, they are walking down the street, holding hands – the frame was probably taken by the paparazzi.

Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy

Subscribers liked the publication of Pi Diddy, but some decided that the musician was hit by nostalgia, while others perceived it as subtle trolling. “Go get your girl! She’s yours!”, “Well? Bye-bye, Ben ?!” – subscribers wrote to the artist in the comments.

We will remind, Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001 – before her romance with Ben Affleck. In December 2019, the singer admitted in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning that their relationship was “crazy.”

The Puffy era was a crazy time in my life. Puffy and I grew up in the Bronx. By the beginning of our relationship, he was already “his” in the music business and was successful, and I was just starting my career and managed to release my debut album. At that moment, he acted as a kind of mentor for me. We had a very crazy, chaotic relationship that ended in an explosion, but I needed it. Puffy had to appear in my life to teach me certain things in the field of music and to help me understand who I want to be in this industry, – said J. Lo.

J.Lo managed to maintain friendly relations with Pi Diddy. Wherever they meet, they are always glad to each other. And even in quarantine associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the former communicated. For example, in April 2020, the rapper hosted a live Instagram dance marathon to raise funds for Direct Relief, a nonprofit that provides medical equipment to poor communities amid the spread of COVID-19. P Diddy’s company in this case was made up of his three sons, and at some point Jennifer Lopez joined the airwaves. With her they danced salsa to Elvis Crespo’s song Suavemente, and Jen promised to teach Pi Diddy the correct movements.

Recall that the first rumors about the reunion of Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck 17 years after the end of the novel, appeared almost immediately, as soon as the singer announced the termination of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Now they are more and more often found together – they are resting in Montana, then in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged, but they canceled the wedding just a few days before the painting. In 2005, the actor married actress Jennifer Garner – the couple were together until November 2018.