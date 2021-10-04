Players believe Dwayne Johnson played the new Fortnite character – Igromania

Last week in Fortnite Season 6 of Chapter 2 has kicked off. Its main event was Epicenter: Final Crisis, during which Agent Jones and the Founder (The Foundation, one of the Seven) sealed Epicenter in a stone tower.

Apparently, a mysterious group called the Seven will play a key role in the events of Season 6. At the same time, the players believe that its leader, the Founder, was played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

First, on the day of the start of the new season, Johnson published a mysterious video in his Instagram, at the end of which he mentioned the Founder.

Secondly, players drew attention to the armor on the chest of the new character, which resembles Johnson’s tattoo.

Thirdly, gamers believe that the name of the character became a hint, since the rock is a solid foundation / foundation (The Foundation).

Finally, in the game files, the Founder’s lines are located in a folder called DJ, which also hints at Dwayne Johnson.

As noted Eurogamer, developers from Epic Games previously declined to name the actor who voiced the Founder. As a reminder, the Fortnite Chapter 6 season 2 cinematic was directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Other War, Avengers: Infinity War).