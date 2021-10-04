Pokrovskaya stood up for the Olympic champion after criticism Viner :: Tokyo Olympics :: RBC Sport

Gymnast Dalaloyan said that he experienced “a slight misunderstanding” when the Averin sisters were handed cars. The head coach of the synchronized swimming team Tatiana Pokrovskaya noted that “Dalaloyan spoke not only for himself, but also for many athletes”

Read us on News News

Photo: TASS



The head coach of the Russian national synchronized swimming team Tatyana Pokrovskaya stood up for the gymnast Artur Dalaloyan. He was criticized because of the words about BMW cars donated to rhythmic gymnasts Dina and Arina Averin.

Pokrovskaya, under whose leadership Russia won six gold medals at the Olympics, noted that “Dalaloyan spoke not only for himself, but also for many athletes.”

“Oh my goodness. I work at the same base with the gymnasts. They are very good guys and certainly not stupid. They are very serious workers. In this situation, I am completely on his side. A person has the right to express his opinion. Why insult him? Moreover, I am sure that Dalaloyan spoke not only for himself, but also for many athletes. You can’t do that, ”said Pokrovskaya RT.

Dalaloyan told the Sport-Express newspaper that he experienced a “slight misunderstanding” when the athletes were handed cars. “This is not entirely fair in relation to those athletes who, for some reason – due to bad luck, injury or controversial refereeing – did not get into the prize-winners at the Olympics, but remained unnoticed. Unlike the Averins, ”Dalaloyan said.

Irina Viner-Usmanova, the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics, reacted sharply to Dalaloyan’s words. “There are too many idiots in Russia. I don’t want to comment on the speech of one of them, ”she said.

And the three-time Olympic champion in figure skating, State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina called Dalaloyan’s words about the BMW donated by Averin bad form.

Viner called the Olympic champion an idiot for his words about BMW Averins



After the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the winners and prize-winners of the competition were awarded BMW cars from the Olympians Support Fund. Gold medal winners were awarded the BMW X5 and the athletes who won silver and bronze medals were awarded the BMW X3. The car delivery ceremony took place on the territory of the Kremlin. The keys to the cars were presented to the athletes by the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Dina Averina, who won the silver medal in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics, received the BMW X5. Her sister Arina Averina, who was left without a medal and took fourth place, was awarded the BMW X3.