Polygon protocol bypasses Ethereum in the number of active addresses

On October 2, the number of active addresses in the network of protected L2-solutions Polygon for the first time exceeded the same indicator for Ethereum – 566 516 against 527 158.

Over the past 30 days, the first has grown by 168%, the second – by 0.6%.

Dynamics of active addresses in the Polygon network. Data: Polygonscan.



Dynamics of active addresses in the Ethereum network. Data: Etherscan.

The analyst under the nickname RaphaelSignal named the explosive growth of the audience of NFT traders on Polygon among the drivers. According to his calculations, since July, their number has increased 45.5 times on the popular OpenSea marketplace, and the number of tokens sold – 17.5 times.

He cited the rise of GameFi as another reason. The analyst cited data on the Arc8 game project – during the day the number of active users reached ~ 104,000.

Over the past 30 days, Polygon has also surpassed Binance Smart Chain in terms of transaction volume.

The native token of the MATIC project is ranked 22 in the CoinGecko rating. Over the previous seven days, it has risen in price by 12.4%, showing the eighth result in the top 30.

In September, Osprey Funds, a digital asset manager, launched a MATIC-based trust.

In the same month, audit firm Ernst & Young added support for the Polygon protocol and framework when developing their own Ethereum-based solutions.

In July, ForkLog presented the reasons for integrating leading DeFi protocols with Polygon.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on VK!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER