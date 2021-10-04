https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211004/beremennaya-dzhennifer-lourens-pouchastvovala-v-zabastovke-za-pravo-na-aborty-260199700.html
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence goes on strike for abortion rights
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence goes on strike for abortion rights
The Hunger Games movie star continues to fight for the rights of all women, despite her interesting situation 04.10.2021, Sputnik Georgia
TBILISI, 4 Oct – Sputnik. American actress Jennifer Lawrence took part in the strike: the pregnant star spoke out in defense of the right to abortion. On September 9, Lawrence’s representatives confirmed the fans’ guesses – the star is pregnant with her first child from her husband, art dealer Cook Maroney. The photographers even managed to capture the actress with a rounded belly on the streets of the city. But despite her interesting position, Jennifer does not forget to fight for the rights of all American women. Several demonstrations took place in the United States in early October as the Supreme Court decided to consider new restrictions on the right to abortion. The star of the “Hunger Games” series did not stand aside – the pregnant Lawrence went on strike with other women. A photo of Jennifer with a poster in her hand appeared on Instagram humorist Amy Schumer. In the frames, the actress in a long plaid dress and jeans posed with her friend. “Women cannot be free if they are not in charge of their bodies,” Lawrence wrote on the poster. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.
