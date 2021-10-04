Pregnant with twins Amal Clooney attends the premiere of the movie in a dress with a slit

Amal and George Clooney

In Los Angeles, the premiere of the film The Tender Bar (the picture has not yet received a title in the Russian box office), directed by George Clooney, took place. The 60-year-old actor attended the event with his pregnant wife Amal.

The star’s wife wore a black and white dress consisting of a top and a flying long skirt. She complemented the image with large earrings, sandals and a black clutch. George appeared before the public in a classic dark suit. All evening, the couple hugged and did not leave each other.

Note that the couple has not been published together for a long time. At first, the lovers observed quarantine measures, and then they hid the replenishment in the family. However, in the summer, insiders let it slip about Amal’s pregnancy. “They will have twins again! George was dizzy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell his friends about an important event. He was so proud, and Amal was all beaming, ”they shared, surrounded by the Clooney couple.

But in 2019 there were rumors that George was cheating on his wife. Then the paparazzi filmed the artist in the company of actress Brie Larson. Clooney later explained that there was nothing between him and a colleague – they just starred in a commercial for Nespresso.

Amal, 43, tries not to react to gossip. At every opportunity, the woman emphasizes that both her and George’s family are in the first place. “We are probably like many families where both parents work. I am lucky because I have a partner who is very supportive. And we really travel a lot around the world, and I feel very happy, ”said the actor’s wife recently.

The actor’s wife already has a rounded belly.

Based on materials from ET

Photo: Legion-Media, Steve Granitz | Getty Images