Prince Albert II of Monaco considers the statements of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an interview with Oprah Winfrey inappropriate

The interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey did not go unnoticed not only by the press, but also by members of the royal families. The prince of Monaco Albert II also expressed his attitude to him the other day. The monarch criticized the couple’s words, considering them incorrect.

Prince Albert II of Monaco became the hero of a recent BBC World News program. On the air, he expressed his understanding of the difficult situation in which the Duke and Duchess found themselves, however, he believes that such discussions should not be put on public display.

“It worried me a little. I can understand where all these grievances come from, but I do not think a television interview is a suitable format for conducting such discussions, ”said Albert II.

“We live in a very complex world, and I hope that he (Harry) has enough common sense and wisdom to make the right choice,” added the prince.