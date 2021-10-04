Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give a “crushing” interview for the royal family to Oprah Winfrey

British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave a two-hour interview to American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. This is the first appearance of the spouses on television since they announced their resignation in early 2020 and moved from the UK, first to Canada, and then to the United States.

The interview was broadcast by US television station CBS, which reportedly paid between $ 7 million and $ 9 million for the rights to the show. The conversation between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey has not yet been fully posted on the Internet, but many media outlets retold it on television. The main thing from the interview and the first reaction to it in the material of Medusa.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey during an interview Photo by Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / Reuters / Scanpix / LETA

Megan: I was naive about joining the British royal family, because I grew up without really knowing anything about it. Harry and I were secretly married three days before the official ceremony. We wanted it to be a holiday just for us, and the wedding was a spectacle for the whole world.

The rumor that I brought Kate Middleton to tears over the bridesmaid dress is not true. In fact, everything was the other way around: I was crying. Kate apologized, she’s a good person. The royal family knew how everything really was, but they did not intercede for me.

There are no courses on how to be a member of the royal family: I studied myself, googled the British anthem at night. Before meeting the Queen for the first time, Harry asked me if I knew how to curtsey. I thought that family members shouldn’t do it. I quickly practiced in front of Harry, and the curtsy to the queen was too deep.

The Queen has always treated me well, but the royal family did not protect me. I felt lonely. They took my keys, driver’s license and passport. I have been asked to appear less often in public, because of the kind of reaction I get from the press. The tabloids compared me and Kate Middleton, creating a story around us about a heroine and a villainess.

When I was pregnant with our son Archie, I learned that he would not be given a royal title and security. The royal family wondered how dark his skin color would be. The turning point came when I realized that I didn’t want to live anymore. I told Harry about it, we asked the royal family for help, but we didn’t get it. I am glad that we got through it and are happy.

Harry and Meghan show son Archie to Queen Elizabeth II, May 8, 2019 Photo by Chris Allerton / Sussex Royal / AP / Scanpix / LETA

Harry: Our second child will be a girl, she will be born in the summer. When I saw what was happening to Megan, I remembered my mother Princess Diana and realized that history repeats itself – only in the worst form: because of the racial aspect, because of the emergence of social networks.

When Megan had suicidal thoughts, I was terrified. I tried to find help within the royal family, but I couldn’t. My relatives had several opportunities to publicly stand up for Megan, but they did not. In a way, I understand them: they are afraid that the tabloids will take up arms against them.

Meghan and I’s decision to relinquish royalty was not unexpected for the family: before officially announcing this, I spoke with the Queen three times and twice with my father, Prince Charles. As a result, he stopped answering my calls, because at some point I took the situation into my own hands. I had to do it for my wife and son.

After giving up our powers, we were deprived of protection and funding. We lived on the funds that I got from my mother. We have signed contracts with Spotify and Netflix to make money.

I used to be trapped in the system, like my father and brother, and did not understand it. I love my brother, but we have different paths with him. We have a difficult relationship with my father now, but I hope to improve it. If it weren’t for Megan, I would never have done what I did. She saved me. If we got more support from the royal family, we would stay.

Oprah Winfrey clarified that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip did not participate in conversations about the skin color of the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Who participated in them, Harry and Megan do not disclose.

Members of the British royal family watch the military aviation parade, July 10, 2018 Photo EPA / Scanpix / LETA

Reaction to interviews

Bernice King – daughter of US civil rights leader Martin Luther King – thanked Meghan Markle and notedthat even belonging to the royal family does not protect against racism. Tennis player Serena Williams, who is friends with the Duchess of Sussex, stated, who knows firsthand how the media can slander people who are not white.

“We must acknowledge that we have a duty to condemn malicious, unsubstantiated gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systematic oppression are devastating and too often fatal, ”says Williams.

BBC correspondent Johnny Diamond, who writes about the royal family, called the interview with Harry and Meghan “crushing”.

19:29 January 20, 2020

“They talked about the terrible tension inside the palace. They painted a picture of insensitive people lost inside an indifferent system. They talked about racism in the royal family. <…> Harry, describing his father and brother as “trapped,” and Megan, who tells how she repeatedly asked for help in order to be rejected, are a serious blow to [королевской семье]”- said Diamond.

He doubted that Buckingham Palace would react to Harry and Meghan’s interviews, and the tabloids would write more friendly about them.

This was indirectly confirmed by the tabloid The Sun, who wrote with reference to sources that after an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Megan will no longer return to the UK.

“Because you can’t sit in the same room with your family and staff after that,” said one of the newspaper’s interlocutors.

The British Republic movement, which advocates the abolition of the monarchy, has heralded the worst crisis for the British royal family since the 1930s, when King Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced American woman.

