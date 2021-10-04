Prince Harry compared Meghan Markle to Diana in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
60

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photo author, HARPO PRODUCTIONS

The American television channel CBS released the first footage of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In them, the TV presenter says that the couple told her “shocking things”, and Prince Harry admits that he was afraid of repeating the story that happened to his mother, Princess Diana.

“I can’t even imagine what it was like for her to go through this process alone so many years ago, because it was incredibly difficult for us – but at least we were together,” Harry said of the British tabloids’ close attention to Princess Diana in her last years. life. “I’m just glad and happy to sit here and talk to you when my wife is next to me.”

The full two-hour interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couple will air on Sunday 7th March.

In two published excerpts of 30 seconds each, Prince Harry says, “My biggest fear was that history would repeat itself.”

