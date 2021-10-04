Prince Harry compared Meghan Markle to Diana in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey

March 1, 2021

Photo author, HARPO PRODUCTIONS

The American television channel CBS released the first footage of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In them, the TV presenter says that the couple told her “shocking things”, and Prince Harry admits that he was afraid of repeating the story that happened to his mother, Princess Diana.

“I can’t even imagine what it was like for her to go through this process alone so many years ago, because it was incredibly difficult for us – but at least we were together,” Harry said of the British tabloids’ close attention to Princess Diana in her last years. life. “I’m just glad and happy to sit here and talk to you when my wife is next to me.”

The full two-hour interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couple will air on Sunday 7th March.

In two published excerpts of 30 seconds each, Prince Harry says, “My biggest fear was that history would repeat itself.”

Previously, Harry has more than once drawn a parallel between the close British tabloids to Meghan Markle and the fate of Princess Diana, whom he considers a victim of the paparazzi.

In an interview, Oprah Winfrey asks Meghan if there has been a turning point in her life – obviously referring to her decision to leave Britain after marrying Harry.

Oprah also asks the Duchess: “Were you silent, or were you forced to remain silent?”

Released excerpts leave these questions unanswered.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper noticed on Megan’s hand a diamond bracelet, presumably belonging to Princess Diana. The newspaper notes that the duchess has previously appeared in public in the jewelry of the late princess.

Meghan Markle will talk about marriage, motherhood, status in the royal family and “strong social pressure”, according to the announcement of the program. The couple will also touch on the topic of their move to the United States and share their plans for the future.

Press criticism

Earlier in an interview with TV presenter James Corden, Prince Harry revealed that he left the duties of the senior member of the royal family to protect the family.

“The situation was very difficult, it was noticeable to many,” he said. “We all know what the British press is like. And it was ruining my mental health. I knew it was a toxic atmosphere.” “I did what any husband and father would do in my place – I took my family away, but I will always make some contribution.”

Photo author, Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese Photo caption, Harry and Meghan are currently suing British tabloids

Harry’s mother Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997, a year after her divorce from Prince Charles of Wales.

Her personal life has been the subject of intense scrutiny in British tabloids.

According to one version, the accident in Paris, which claimed her life, was due to the fact that a limousine was chased by paparazzi on motorcycles in the hope of taking an exclusive shot. The limousine driver is also known to have consumed alcohol before driving.

Oprah Winfrey is friends with Meghan, she was a guest at her wedding to Harry in 2018.

Photo author, Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese Photo caption, In an interview, the couple will talk about moving to the USA, plans for the future and relations with the press.

Now Megan and Harry are expecting their second child. In February, Buckingham Palace announced that they would not return to acting as acting royals.

Queen Elizabeth II said her grandson and his wife “will not fulfill public duties,” but they “remain dearly beloved members of the family.”

Since last year, the couple have lost their royal titles, and they can no longer be referred to as “Your Royal Highness”. However, Harry retains the title of prince, which he received at birth.