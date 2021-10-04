Pryadkin is ready to leave the post of president of the RPL of his own free will. He discussed it with clubs (RBC) – Football

Sergei Pryadkin will leave the post of president of the RPL, says RBC.

It is highly likely that this will happen next week.

Pryadkin discussed his departure with the heads of several Premier League clubs, said a source in the league leadership and two interlocutors from the national championship clubs.

“Pryadkin does not intend to make a public scandal with the clubs and wants to resolve the issue peacefully. Therefore, he is considering leaving the post of head of the league of his own free will, “- said a source in the leadership of the RPL.

A meeting of RPL clubs is scheduled for October 5, at which the future of the league leadership will be discussed.

“According to the first scenario, Pryadkin and (RPL executive director) Sergei Cheban leave of their own accord, and an acting director is appointed for three months.

According to the second scenario, the head of the league announces his resignation and for three months, with the agreement of the clubs, remains acting to hold a tender for the rights to broadcast the RPL and reform the championship, ”said a source in the RPL board.

Earlier it was reported that during the preparation and holding of the new elections, one of the leaders of the Premier League clubs may become acting president: Rustem Saimanov (Rubin), Pavel Pivovarov (Dynamo), Roman Babaev (CSKA) or Shamil Gazizov ( Ufa “). The most likely candidate for the post of the new president of the league, the interlocutors of the publication called Ashot Khachaturyants, the head of the RPL referee committee.

Two sources of RBC Sport on the RPL board said that Pivovarov and Saimanov had resigned.

“The main candidates for the post of acting president of the RPL are Babaev and Gazizov.

After three months, early elections for the president of the league should take place. Khachaturyants is expected to participate in them, who enjoys the support of the RPL clubs, ”said a source in the RPL board.

Another source in the RFU confirmed this information and added that Khachaturyants could become interim president – until the end of his mandate in 2025.

Sergei Pryadkin has been leading the Premier League since November 14, 2007.