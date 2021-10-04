Rating of KHL coaches: Nikitin immediately became the leader, Canadian Peters is falling lower and lower

The editors of the Championship have compiled a rating of the KHL coaches for the 2021/2022 season at the moment. It takes into account the coach’s credibility in the club, the team’s results this season, the quality of the game and public opinion. The place of the mentor in the ranking for the last week is shown in brackets.

eleven). Ilya Vorobyov (Metallurg)

2 (2). Lauri Maryamaki (Jokerit)

3 (4). Alexey Kudashov (Dynamo M)

4 (-). Igor Nikitin (Lokomotiv)

5 (8). Dmitry Kvartalnov (“Ak Bars”)

6 (5). Anvar Gatiyatulin (“Tractor”)

7 (3). Tomi Lyamsya (“Salavat Yulaev”)

8 (7). Valery Bragin (SKA)

9 (6). Bob Hartley (“Vanguard”)

10 (12). Boris Mironov (Spartak)

11 (16). Craig Woodcroft (Dynamo Mn)

12 (9). Sergey Fedorov (CSKA)

13 (13). Yuri Babenko (“Vityaz”)

14 (11). David Nemirovsky (Torpedo)

15 (17). Mikhail Kravets (“Cupid”)

16 (15). Andrey Razin (Severstal)

17 (10). Bill Peters (“Motorist”)

eighteen (-). Andrey Nazarov (HC Sochi)

19 (14). Oleg Leontiev (“Neftekhimik”)

20 (19). Andrey Martemyanov (Siberia)

21 (18). Yuri Mikhailis (Barys)

22 (21). Sergey Zubov (Dynamo R)

23 (23). Ivan Zanatta (“Kunlun”)

24 (22). Alexander Andrievsky (“Admiral”).