Real Madrid has another failure, and Messi lost for the first time in France – 10/04/2021

A source: Reuters

England: Vardy came close to legend

Crystal Palace – Leicester – 2: 2 (Olise, 61. Schlupp, 72 – Iheanacho, 31. Vardi, 37).

Spartak’s closest rival in the Europa League had a bad week. First he lost to Legia (0: 1), and now he missed the victory in London. But how great it all started! Iheanacho, who was not allowed into the country by Polish border guards due to problems with documents, celebrated his 25th birthday with a naked one. Then the hour of the best sniper of the season, Vardy, struck. Since his 30th birthday, he has scored exactly 90 goals in the Premier League, and he has only three hits left to catch up with the record holder – Ian Wright. The forwards’ feats alone were not enough to win. Palace was inspired by Patrick Vieira’s substitutions, while Brendan Rogers became the first manager in 17 years to fail Leicester with a two-goal lead after halftime.

Tottenham – Aston Villa – 2: 1 (Heybjerg, 27. Targett, 71, own goal – Watkins, 67).

For “Spurs” European cups were a breath of fresh air, and after the defeat of the modest “Mura” Londoners managed to break the streak of three defeats in the national championship. In this game, it is worth noting not only Heibjerg’s goal, but also the 40th effective pass in the Premier League of Son Heung Min who assisted him, as well as the fact that there is only one step from triumph to failure. Villa defender Targett had the opportunity to be convinced of this, who first helped Watkins level the score, and four minutes later struck his own goal. Tottenham lacks only Kane’s goals, who have not yet scored a single scoring point this season in the Premier League.

Liverpool – Manchester City – 2: 2 (Manet, 59. Salah, 76 – Foden, 69. De Bruyne, 82). Review – here.

Spain: Real Madrid can’t even save Benzema

Espanyol – Real Madrid – 2: 1 (Raul de Thomas, 17. Aleish Vidal, 60 – Benzema, 71).

Creamy went on a club record, but their unbeaten run in la league ended in 18 matches, and in fact, the fiasco in the capital of Catalonia was a logical continuation of the black week. The affair was not limited to the humiliating defeat from “Sheriff”.

The second misfire occurred in a confrontation with an opponent who, after returning from the segunda, won only one victory over Alaves in the relegation zone in eight rounds. However, Espanyol did not give the impression of a team from the basement of the table, and Aleis Vidal’s goal turned into a real humiliation of the leader. The former Barcelona defender grabbed the ball in midfield, threw it between Nacho’s legs in front of the penalty area and calmly dealt with Courtois. Real tried to pull Benzema out of the quagmire, but it was only enough for one goal. When Hazard hit the target with a cool blow, the goal was canceled due to an offside position at the French sniper who was performing the discount.

Italy: Spalleti won again, Zlatan congratulated on victory

Bologna – Lazio – 3: 0 (Barrow, 14. Theater, 17. Hickey, 68).

Fiorentina – Napoli – 1: 2 (Lucas Martinez, 28 – Lozano, 38. Rrahmani, 50).

The rivals of the Russian clubs in the Europa League achieved exactly opposite results in this round. Lazio delighted the fans with victories in the Roman derby and over Lokomotiv, but the problems of Maurizio Sarri’s team in Serie A did not disappear. On Sunday, the Eagles fell victim to Bologna and did not find an antidote to the rival’s signature weapon. Sinisha Mikhailovich worked so well on the corner kicks that they brought five goals to Bologna. In order to fully appreciate the significance of these numbers, it should be mentioned that in all the games of the remaining 19 teams, six corners turned out to be effective. The Romans also lost the remote Acerbi for the next round.

But Napoli quickly recovered after the fiasco in the game with Spartak and achieved a strong-willed victory in Florence. Luciano Spalletti deservedly received the Coach of the Month prize and is not going to slow down. The current win is the seventh in a row since the start of the championship. Although this is not a record: in the 2017/18 season, the Neapolitans passed eight games without misfires. Concerning Alexandra Kokorina, then he came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, but so far the Russian striker has not had a single shot on goal.

Roma – Empoli – 2: 0 (Pellegrini, 42. Mkhitaryan, 48).

The week after the lost derby turned out to be ideal for the “wolves”. It all started with a regular victory in the League of Conferences. It continued with the signing of a new contract with Pellegrini, who was spending a brilliant season, and ended up winning against Empoli. Pellegrini, by the way, scored again, while Mkhitaryan had a goal and an assist.

It is hard to believe that many predicted in the summer that the Armenian midfielder, who had been in conflict with Jose Mourinho in Manchester United, would not remain in Rome. Nothing of the kind happened, and with his active participation, Osobenny set a record for Serie A. Since the transition to the three-point system, no one has avoided defeat throughout 42 home matches.

Atalanta – Milan – 2: 3 (Zapata, 86, penalty. Pashalich, 90 + 4 – Calabria, 1. Tonali, 42. Rafael Leau, 78).

On the morning of the match, the Milanese congratulated Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his 40th birthday by presenting the hero of the day with a stunningly beautiful cake with a portrait of the Swede. But the main gift was waiting for the continuing to recover Ibra in the evening.

And Calabria, it seems, was in a hurry to congratulate the hero of the day, having opened the scoring in the 28th second of the match in Bergamo. This ball set the tone for the game, which was confidently controlled by the Rossoneri. Tonali looked great, Rafael Leau, who added a lot in the third scoring attack, showed amazing composure, and the final score should not be deceiving. Alexey Miranchuk remained on the bench. Having scored 19 points, Milan show their best start since 2003.

Germany: Leverkusen caught up with Bayern Munich

Bayern – Eintracht Frankfurt – 1: 2 (Goretska, 29 – Hinteregger, 32. Kostich, 83).

Arminia 0-4 Bayer (Diaby, 18. Chic, 24, 87. Demirbai, 90 + 2 from the penalty spot).

When the Munich team in the Champions League defeated Dynamo Kiev, it turned out that Julian Nagelsmann had started his career in the best team in Germany, even better than Hansi Flick. He is, in principle, the only one to have won nine of the first ten matches as head coach of Bayern Munich. And when Lewandowski brought Goretzk to strike, another success seemed to be a decided affair.

Well, could anyone have guessed that Eintracht Frankfurt will win their first victory in the new Bundesliga season at the Allianz Arena ?! Nevertheless, the “eagles” presented, perhaps, the main sensation of the European weekend, snatching victory in the end and stopping the champion’s home unbeaten run that lasted 30 matches. Not without luck, if you remember a few of Trapp’s saves, but deservedly so.

For Frankfurt, this is the first victory in Munich in 21 years. “Bavaria”, despite the defeat, remained the leader. However, it is only on additional indicators ahead of Bayer, which caught up with it, which, taking into account the Europa League, won two matches this week with a total score of 7: 0.

France: Genesio – PSG specialist

Rennes – PSG – 2: 0 (Labord, 45. Te, 46).

Mauricio Pochettino continues to search for the optimal scheme that will allow the Parisians not only to fit all their stars on the field and give them the opportunity to realize themselves, but also to make the game balanced. In Rennes, PSG reduced the number of central midfielders, moving from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 with Messi to the top ten and, naturally, dominated.

The Parisians boldly pressed the owners into the penalty area and weaved combination lace. It turned out spectacularly, but ineffectively. Mbappé and Neymar missed out on good positions, and when Messi tried to repeat the scoring attack from the match with Manchester City, the Argentinean was greeted by a defender harshly. It was not possible to punish him, as Leo hit the crossbar from the free-kick, but Rennes delivered an amazing segment.

In the last minute of the first half, Lyabord closed the serve of Sulemana, and in the first minute of the second – he himself led Te to kick. In these two attacks, I was surprised only by the rate of fire, while the red-blacks deserved success with their play. Bruno Genesio clearly knows some secret, because no coach in France has beaten PSG after joining the capital’s club of Qatari billions so often. Three times with Lyon and now with Rennes.

When VAR canceled Mbappe’s goal, and Messi did not score from a free-kick, Pochettino took a desperate step, exchanging Neymar for Icardi. It didn’t help, and PSG could have lost big, if not for the cancellation of the 11-meter kick to his goal. Paris’ first defeat in Ligue 1 since March was painful. And even without hitting the target.

Statistics of the day

5 since the matches between Sampdoria and Udinese ended 3: 3. More often than any other pair of teams in the history of Serie A.

6th the goal in the current Dutch championship was scored for Feyenoord by Guus Thiel, rented from Spartak. Taking into account all tournaments, this is his 13th goal, Teal was recognized as the best footballer in the Eredivisie at the end of September.

15 points in away matches against Ajax have been scored by Utrecht over the past 10 years. It is logical that it was this very uncomfortable team for the Amsterdamites who inflicted their first defeat since December 5 last year at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

17 Sampdoria striker Quagliarella has scored in Serie A in a row. Before him, only six players had such series in their careers – Jose Altafini, Gianni Rivera, Roberto Baggio, Roberto Mancini, Alberto Gilardino and Francesco Totti.

42 home matches with goals scored – a new record for the Austrian championship set by Salzburg.