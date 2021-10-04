Reese Witherspoon becomes Biossance beauty brand ambassador

American actress and producer Reese Witherspoon has become the global ambassador for the clean beauty brand Biossance. They signed a five-year contract.

“I’ve been interested in clean beauty for a long time, but I never really understood what it was,” Witherspoon told WWD. “I started to hear more about Biossance and my team contacted the brand and I was impressed with its products. I was amazed at their effectiveness. “

As part of the collaboration, Reese’s Hello Sunshine media company will be creating content for Biossance.

“I know what I’m really good at. I’m good at making films and TV shows. In a way, this partnership is about expanding my own knowledge, ”she added. “I try to rely on experts, and there are many women scientists working on Biossance.”

Here we talked about what clean beauty is and how this direction of the beauty industry turned into a trend.

Earlier it became known that the studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer postponed the release of the third part of the comedy “Legally Blonde” to 2022. In it, Reese Witherspoon will return to the role of the talented lawyer Elle Woods.