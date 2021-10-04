representatives reacted to the rumors, details, latest news :: TV series :: Dni.ru

Rumor has it that the famous blonde disrupted the shooting.

On the eve of the Internet there were rumors that the Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman escaped from the set of the series “Expats” and went to the UK, boarded a plane. Say, the actress could not find a common language with the director of the film, Lulu Wang. Creative differences made it impossible for the artist and director to work together.

Amazon Studios, which produces the series “Expats”, denied rumors that Nicole Kidman disrupted the filming process. According to representatives of the press service of the production center, the shooting of the artist ended on schedule. Nicole had to interrupt work on Expats as she had commitments to other shows.

Amazon Studios stressed that the production of “Expats” continues. At the moment, work is underway on scenes in which, according to the script, Kidman’s heroine does not participate.

As “Dni.ru” wrote, the production of the series “Expats” started in early August in Hong Kong. Nicole Kidman’s arrival in China turned into a huge scandal, which is still being discussed. The fact is that the authorities of the metropolis have allowed the Hollywood diva not to comply with mandatory self-isolation. After arriving, the artist had to spend three weeks in quarantine in a specialized hotel. However, Nicole Kidman calmly walked around the shops of Hong Kong, filmed and went to restaurants. Residents of the city called the situation unfair and attacked the authorities and the actress with criticism.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “ZEN” – ONLY IMPORTANT NEWS